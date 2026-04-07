Men's NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings

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Michigan cemented its place among the most dominant teams in recent men's college basketball history Monday, beating UConn to win the program's first national championship since 1989. The Wolverines (37-3) won 29 games this season by double digits and set multiple NCAA tournament records in the process. And now coach Dusty May gets to reload for a repeat run.

What's next? We're already rolling right into the "offseason," which mostly just involves rampant roster changes for the next six weeks. The transfer portal, NBA draft stay-or-go decisions, the various coaching changes -- all huge storylines to follow as we close the book on 2025-26.

In the past, we've had pretty hard-and-fast house rules regarding the Way-Too-Early Top 25. For example, any player ranked in the top 50 of ESPN's NBA draft rankings was considered a departure. But with the rising number of borderline first-round picks opting to return to school due to lucrative NIL and revenue share agreements, it's impossible to use that as a cutoff. Now, it's a little more loose. Late first-round picks could go either way, and we're going to build in some speculation.

Any player projected outside the first round in ESPN's NBA draft rankings is factored in as a returnee for now.

And with the transfer portal officially opening in a matter of hours, these rankings are likely to go haywire very soon. So, dive in quickly -- we're only 209 days away from the first game of the 2026-27 season.

The reigning national champions have a legitimate chance to go back-to-back depending on the NBA draft decisions of frontcourt stalwarts Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. Entering the NCAA tournament, both players were projected in the late first round. After high-level performances in the tournament, though, both could justifiably leave. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are expected to return, though, while incoming five-star recruit Brandon McCoy should join them on the perimeter.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (10.1 PPG)

Brandon McCoy (No. 18 in SC Next 100)

Trey McKenney (9.5 PPG)

Morez Johnson Jr. (13.4 PPG)

Aday Mara (12.0 PPG)

As usual, Duke's roster is in as much flux as anyone's in college basketball. Cameron Boozer is gone, as is Maliq Brown. But Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II and Dame Sarr are all projected as late first-round or early second-round draft picks, and could go either way. Coach Jon Scheyer again also has the nation's best recruiting class, led by five-stars Cameron Williams and Deron Rippey Jr. Caleb Foster should return as a starter, and Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia are set for bigger roles if they're back in Durham.

Projected starting lineup

Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 13 in SC Next 100)

Caleb Foster (8.5 PPG)

Dame Sarr (6.4 PPG)

Cameron Williams (No. 3 in SC Next 100)

Patrick Ngongba (10.5 PPG)

Will coach Todd Golden be able to run it back for a third consecutive season with the frontcourt duo of Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu? Condon is projected in a similar draft range to last season, when he opted to return to Gainesville. Chinyelu really began to hit his offensive stride in SEC play this past season. If both return, look out. Boogie Fland is already set to come back, while Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown both saw their roles expand as the season progressed. Expect the Gators to be aggressive in the transfer portal for a shotmaking wing.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (11.7 PPG)

Urban Klavzar (9.7 PPG)

Isaiah Brown (5.6 PPG)

Alex Condon (14.9 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (11.2 PPG)

After three title game appearances in four years, including two national championships, it's impossible to keep UConn too far from the top of the rankings -- even if life without Storrs stalwart Alex Karaban is set to begin. The backcourt of Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball should be back, while Braylon Mullins looks poised for the NBA draft and Tarris Reed Jr. is out of college eligibility. Jayden Ross and Eric Reibe look ready for increased roles, and an underrated recruiting class -- led by top-35 forward Colben Landrew -- should help.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (10.6 PPG)

Solo Ball (13.0 PPG)

Jayden Ross (4.8 PPG)

Colben Landrew (No. 31 in SC Next 100)

Eric Reibe (6.5 PPG)

Arizona was one of the best teams in the country all season before its national semifinal blowout loss to Michigan. The Wildcats are likely to lose freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat to the NBA draft, and Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley and key bench players Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso are out of eligibility. But coach Tommy Lloyd should bring back frontcourt starters Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, and top-five recruit Caleb Holt should have an immediate impact. The Wildcats need a point guard out of the transfer portal.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Holt (No. 4 in SC Next 100)

Cameron Holmes (No. 50 in SC Next 100)

Dwayne Aristode (4.1 PPG)

Ivan Kharchenkov (10.2 PPG)

Motiejus Krivas (10.4 PPG)

Assuming Jeremy Fears Jr. returns to East Lansing, coach Tom Izzo should have one of his best and deepest teams in recent years. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will be gone, but the Spartans have Cam Ward ready to take a step forward and top-50 recruit Ethan Taylor to help. Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott and Divine Ugochukwu all contributed this past season and will be back, and Kaleb Glenn should be healthy. Top-50 recruit Jasiah Jervis is another option who gives Izzo a fast-rising shotmaker with a high ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.3 PPG)

Jordan Scott (5.9 PPG)

Kur Teng (7.5 PPG)

Coen Carr (12.0 PPG)

Cam Ward (5.2 PPG)

Coach John Calipari is still leaning into freshmen, and he's still producing some of the best one-and-done prospects in college basketball. Next in line is Jordan Smith, the best guard in the 2026 high school class and a high-level competitor with two-way ability. Fellow five-star recruit JaShawn Andrews could also earn a starting role next season, and top-50 senior Abdou Toure can get downhill. But much of the optimism in Fayetteville centers on the returns of Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Smith (No. 2 in SC Next 100)

Meleek Thomas (15.6 PPG)

Billy Richmond III (11.1 PPG)

JaShawn Andrews (No. 12 in SC Next 100)

Malique Ewin (9.9 PPG)

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Coach Brad Underwood should have the players to make another run at a Big Ten championship and the Final Four next season. Most of the team's key European players have more eligibility, including David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic and Zvonimir Ivisic, while Andrej Stojakovic -- who excelled in a bench role -- could also return. The Illini will have to replace Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell, most likely via the transfer portal. But incoming freshmen Quentin Coleman and Lucas Morillo will push for minutes.

Projected starting lineup

Quentin Coleman (No. 30 in SC Next 100)

Jake Davis (5.6 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (13.5 PPG)

David Mirkovic (13.6 PPG)

Tomislav Ivisic (10.2 PPG)

Coach Ryan Odom led Virginia to a 30-win season in Year 1 in Charlottesville, a 15-win improvement from 2024-25. Though scorers Malik Thomas and Jacari White, and shot blocker Ugonna Onyenso are all gone, Odom should bring back a terrific core quartet in Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grunloh. Virginia paid well for its rebuild last offseason, so it's expected the Cavaliers also will be able to go into the transfer portal and find a big-time scoring wing for this next season.

Projected starting lineup

Chance Mallory (9.3 PPG)

Elijah Gertrude (1.7 PPG)

Sam Lewis (10.6 PPG)

Thijs De Ridder (15.6 PPG)

Johann Grunloh (7.1 PPG)

There are plenty of questions about the roster situation in Houston entering the offseason, but we're putting our faith in coach Kelvin Sampson to again figure it out. Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty had increased roles as the season progressed, and Joseph Tugler could also be back. Top-50 recruits Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie also will push for early minutes. It would make sense if the Cougars went into the portal for a high-level playmaking guard, and former five-star recruit Chris Cenac Jr. could also opt to return to school.

Projected starting lineup

Ikenna Alozie (No. 38 in SC Next 100)

Mercy Miller (5.2 PPG)

Chase McCarty (4.0 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (8.5 PPG)

Arafan Diane (No. 20 in SC Next 100)

This ranking is a bet on coach Rick Pitino, and a bet on his team's recent success in the transfer portal. The Red Storm could potentially return plenty of perimeter talent, with Dylan Darling, Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon and Lefteris Liotopoulos all maintaining eligibility. But St. John's desperately needs to shore up the frontcourt with Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell all gone. Ruben Prey could be ready for a bigger role, though. Will Pitino spend big to avoid the same point guard problems that plagued his group this season?

Projected starting lineup

Dylan Darling (6.9 PPG)

Ian Jackson (9.6 PPG)

Joson Sanon (8.1 PPG)

Lefteris Liotopoulos (3.0 PPG)

Ruben Prey (4.1 PPG)

Tamin Lipsey was the heartbeat of an incredibly successful run in Ames, and Joshua Jefferson had an All-American campaign this past season. But both will be gone. How does coach TJ Otzelberger replace them? Milan Momcilovic could return, and Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon form a two-way perimeter duo. Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta are also back. Former Eastern Washington transfer Mason Williams should return after last summer's hip surgery.

Projected starting lineup

Killyan Toure (8.6 PPG)

Jamarion Batemon (6.8 PPG)

Milan Momcilovic (17.2 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (8.5 PPG)

Dominykas Pleta (4.5 PPG)

Texas snuck into the NCAA tournament as a First Four team and then won three games in five days to advance to the Sweet 16. How high the Longhorns sit entering next season depends on their ability to find a top point guard and playmaker in the transfer portal -- while also improving on defense, in general. There's plenty of firepower if Dailyn Swain opts to come back to college, as he'll have breakout center Matas Vokietaitis and incoming five-star guard Austin Goosby putting in plenty of points alongside him.

Projected starting lineup

Simeon Wilcher (5.7 PPG)

Austin Goosby (No. 16 in SC Next 100)

Camden Heide (5.9 PPG)

Dailyn Swain (17.4 PPG)

Matas Vokietaitis (15.7 PPG)

It's a new era in West Lafayette. Gone are Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, a trio that brought a lot of wins and plenty of success to the Boilermakers. C.J. Cox is the lone starter back in the fold, although coach Matt Painter should expect jumps from reserves Omer Mayer and Daniel Jacobsen. Incoming top-50 recruit Luke Ertel and former Princeton transfer Caden Pierce should help replace some of the outgoing stars, and potential returnees Jack Benter and Gicarri Harris have plenty of experience as role players.

Projected starting lineup

Luke Ertel (No. 46 in SC Next 100)

Omer Meyer (5.5 PPG)

C.J. Cox (8.5 PPG)

Caden Pierce (11.2 PPG at Princeton)

Daniel Jacobsen (5.8 PPG)

Josh Schertz's time coaching Robbie Avila has come to an end, but Saint Louis still returns five players who averaged at least nine points for one of the nation's highest-octane offenses. Quentin Jones, Trey Green and Amari McCottry all started at least 30 games this past season, and Kellen Thames and Ishan Sharma were two of the best bench players in the country. Green, McCottry and Thames all earned third-team All-Atlantic 10 honors. But what will Schertz do to replace Avila?

Projected starting lineup

Quentin Jones (9.1 PPG)

Trey Green (10.7 PPG)

Ishan Sharma (9.1 PPG)

Amari McCottry (10.5 PPG)

Jax Kerr (2.8 PPG)

The last time coach Jamie Dixon had this type of continuity, TCU was a top-25 team for most of the 2023-24 season and earned a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament. The Horned Frogs had only one senior in the rotation this past season, guard Jayden Pierre, and though Jace Posey has already opted for the transfer portal, there's a chance Dixon brings back most of his key players. Micah Robinson, David Punch and Xavier Edmonds form one of the nation's most underrated frontcourts, and top-ranked junior college transfer Trent Lincoln could offer a needed influx of scoring.

Projected starting lineup

Brock Harding (8.0 PPG)

Trent Lincoln (JUCO)

Micah Robinson (10.9 PPG)

David Punch (14.1 PPG)

Xavier Edmonds (12.7 PPG)

There are still a few moving parts, particularly in the backcourt, but coach Eric Musselman could have one of the most talented teams in the country, from an NBA perspective, if everything holds. The Trojans have an elite recruiting class with three McDonald's All Americans, headlined by five-star frontcourt players Christian Collins and Adonis Ratliff. Alijah Arenas is one of those future NBA talents, and Rodney Rice averaged more than 20 points before an injury. If Rice and Arenas return, USC has an incredibly high ceiling.

Projected starting lineup

Rodney Rice (20.3 PPG)

Alijah Arenas (14.1 PPG)

Christian Collins (No. 5 in SC Next 100)

Jacob Cofie (9.9 PPG)

Adonis Ratliff (No. 15 in SC Next 100)

After putting together the biggest surprise season of anyone in college basketball, what does coach Fred Hoiberg have in store for an encore? Rienk Mast, Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg are all gone, but elite shotmaker Pryce Sandfort and sixth man extraordinaire Braden Frager should be back. Berke Buyuktuncel should also return as a starter. The Cornhuskers could use point guard help, though, and perhaps a reliable frontcourt player alongside Buyuktuncel.

Projected starting lineup

Cale Jacobsen (4.6 PPG)

Braden Frager (11.7 PPG)

Pryce Sandfort (17.9 PPG)

Berke Buyuktuncel (6.7 PPG)

Ugnius Jarusevicius (16.2 PPG at Central Michigan in 2024-25)

Michael Malone is a risky hire for the Tar Heels, given his lack of college coaching experience -- and the fact the portal will open hours after his hire. But if he can keep together the core of the Tar Heels' projected roster, this is a surefire top-25 team. Henri Veesaar is an All-American-level player, and Luka Bogavac and Jarin Stevenson all started a lot of games. Dylan Mingo is a top-10 recruit who will make an immediate impact, and Maximo Adams should contribute. Derek Dixon is the lone key player to announce his transfer thus far.

Projected starting lineup

Dylan Mingo (No. 9 in SC Next 100)

Luka Bogavac (9.8 PPG)

Maximo Adams (No. 21 in SC Next 100)

Jarin Stevenson (8.1 PPG)

Henri Veesaar (17.0 PPG)

We're assuming Labaron Philon Jr. and Amari Allen head to the NBA but Aden Holloway is ultimately reinstated after his recent drug arrest. Coach Nate Oats should return some promising players to Tuscaloosa, even with Aiden Sherrell and Taylor Bol Bowen entering the portal Monday afternoon. London Jemison is the most intriguing of the non-Holloway returnees. Five-star guard Jaxon Richardson brings a necessary edge on the defensive end, and fellow incoming freshman Qayden Samuels can really score.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (16.8 PPG)

Jaxon Richardson (No. 17 in SC Next 100)

Qayden Samuels (No. 24 in SC Next 100)

London Jemison (6.2 PPG)

Keitenn Bristow (3.6 PPG)

Graham Ike is out of eligibility, and two other starters are out the door, leaving coach Mark Few with as uncertain a roster as we've seen in Spokane recently. Does he run it back with Mario Saint-Supery at point guard? Is Braden Huff coming back to school? Can Davis Fogle be the next big-time Gonzaga wing? The good news is, there is a talented recruiting class headed to Gonzaga, led by top-100 recruit Luca Foster and European pro Jack Kayil.

Projected starting lineup

Mario Saint-Supery (8.6 PPG)

Jack Kayil (12.0 PPG for ALBA Berlin)

Luca Foster (No. 51 in SC Next 100)

Davis Fogle (8.6 PPG)

Braden Huff (17.8 PPG)

AJ Dybantsa's incredible one-season stay in college is over, and coach Kevin Young is already reloading with another top-10 recruit in Bruce Branch III. The No. 6 player in the class of 2026 won't have the same impact, but he's a shotmaker with size. There also has been ample transfer speculation surrounding Robert Wright III -- but if he returns to Provo, he'll form one of the most explosive perimeter duos in the country next to Branch. Young needs to figure out the frontcourt situation, but with Dawson Baker, Kennard Davis Jr. and others potentially back, there is plenty of shooting on the roster.

Projected starting lineup

Robert Wright III (18.1 PPG)

Bruce Branch III (No. 6 in SC Next 100)

Dawson Baker (7.5 PPG)

Kennard Davis Jr. (8.5 PPG)

Khadim Mboup (2.2 PPG)

Coach Dennis Gates is bringing in a top-five recruiting class, led by two five-star prospects in Jason Crowe and Toni Bryant. Crowe is arguably the most explosive offensive player in the senior class, and he's going to immediately be a high-volume, high-usage guard for the Tigers. Bryant, meanwhile, is a high-level athlete who can really play in transition. Among the returnees, T.O. Barrett became a reliable table setter as the season progressed, and Trent Pierce looked poised for a breakout campaign down the stretch.

Projected starting lineup

T.O. Barrett (8.6 PPG)

Jason Crowe (No. 7 in SC Next 100)

Toni Bryant (No. 14 in SC Next 100)

Trent Pierce (10.4 PPG)

Trent Burns (2.0 PPG)

Six of the Commodores' top seven scorers from this season are out of eligibility, but the one who could return is Tyler Tanner, who will enter next season as a preseason All-American and one of the premier guards in college basketball if he forgoes the NBA draft. What support could coach Mark Byington put around him? Chandler Bing carved out a role in the second half of the season, and Vandy has a top-15 recruiting class with three top-100 recruits ready to make an impact. But Byington also has to find impact frontcourt players from the portal.

Projected starting lineup

Tyler Tanner (19.5 PPG)

Anthony Brown Jr. (No. 76 in SC Next 100)

Chandler Bing (3.6 PPG)

Ethan Mgbako (No. 93 in SC Next 100)

Jackson Sheffield (No. 96 in SC Next 100)

For the first time in four years -- at three different schools -- coach Ben McCollum will enter the season without Bennett Stirtz as his starting point guard. Sure, McCollum had Division II success before Stirtz entered the fold, and he has been a winner at every spot regardless of personnel. But there will be an adjustment given how ball-dominant and high-usage Stirtz was in McCollum's system. What will help is that most of the Hawkeyes' rotation could return, including NCAA tournament contributors Alvaro Folgueiras, Tate Sage and Cooper Koch.

Projected starting lineup

Kael Combs (6.2 PPG)

Tate Sage (5.6 PPG)

Cooper Koch (7.8 PPG)

Alvaro Folgueiras (8.5 PPG)

Cam Manyawu (6.9 PPG)

Next in line

Tennessee Volunteers

Kansas Jayhawks

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Maryland Terrapins