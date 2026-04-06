NC State freshman Matt Able to enter NBA draft, transfer portal

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NC State freshman Matt Able, a former top-25 recruit, is putting his name into the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal, he told ESPN on Monday.

Will Wade, Able's coach this past season, left the Wolfpack for LSU last month. While Able is focused on the NBA draft process, he said he's not a lock to follow Wade to Baton Rouge if he does opt to return to school.

"The coaching change definitely played a part," Able said. "Having a coaching change is a big thing -- it affects a lot of things -- but I feel like my main focus is testing the [draft] waters, and then after that, I'll see what I'm going to do. I want to focus 100% of my attention on making the NBA. That's my dream. That's the No. 1 priority. If I don't like how things are looking with the draft, I'll consider my college options."

Able had a phone call with new NC State coach Justin Gainey since the former Tennessee assistant got the job, and a return to Raleigh is a possibility. He had a relationship with Gainey from when the Volunteers recruited him in high school.

"It's completely open for me," Able said.

Able, a 6-foot-6 wing, skyrocketed up the recruiting rankings in the summer between his junior and senior years of high school. He continued that trajectory until he was slotted inside the top 25 players in the class of 2025 by the time his high school career ended. Before his past season, Able generated ample NBA draft buzz, with some speculation around him being a potential one-and-done first-round pick.

"He's good enough to play in the NBA. There's no doubt about that," Wade told ESPN at the October ACC media day.

Able scored in double figures in four of his first five games, including 15 points against Seton Hall at the Maui Invitational. He had some consistency issues in ACC play, but a two-game stretch against Miami and the North Carolina Tar Heels -- in which he totaled 36 points and eight 3-pointers -- provided optimism for the future. Able also scored in double digits in his final three ACC games.

He ultimately averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

"I think my freshman season was filled with lots of ups and downs," Able said. "Like everyone's freshman season, in a way. I learned a lot from it. Just being around a good group of guys and a good coaching staff. I'm just excited to build off what I learned."

The men's college basketball transfer portal officially opens Tuesday morning.