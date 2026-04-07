Men's college basketball transfer portal live: Tracking news, updates

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025-26 season now done, the attention turns to the transfer portal. The window for players to enter their names to change programs was moved to the 15-day period after the national title game. That said, players have been announcing their intention to transfer since teams' regular seasons ended. We're tracking all the news and updates around notable names who enter the portal, as well as when they announce a decision.

A reminder of the rules:

Players can enter and exit the portal during the 15-day window

Players don't need to choose their next school or withdraw from the portal during the 15-day period; they just have to be in the portal within the window in order to transfer.

Following a head coaching change, a 15-day period will open five days after the new coach is hired. If no new coach is announced within 30 days and the transfer window has already closed, a 15-day window will open on the 31st day for players from that school.

Some players will also enter the portal while testing the NBA draft waters.

All of this will affect rosters and change the outlook for the 2026-27 season.

More links:

Coaching changes | NBA mock draft

Transfer tracker