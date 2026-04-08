Men's college basketball transfer portal live: Tracking news, updates

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With the 2025-26 season in the books, all attention is on the transfer portal.

Players now have a 15-day window to enter their names, starting at midnight after the national championship and ending on April 21.

We're tracking all the movement reported by ESPN's college basketball crew, from entries to commitments, though keep in mind some of these players will simultaneously test the NBA draft waters.

A quick rundown of the rules for reference:

Players can enter and exit the portal during the 15-day window.

Players don't need to choose their next school or withdraw from the portal during the 15-day period; they just have to be in the portal within the window in order to transfer.

Following a head coaching change, a 15-day period will open five days after the new coach is hired. If no new coach is announced within 30 days and the transfer window has already closed, a 15-day window will open on the 31st day for players from that school.

More links:

Transfer rankings |

Coaching changes |

NBA mock draft

Transfer tracker