Boban Marjanović towers over Michigan student section in title game

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INDIANAPOLIS -- By halftime of the Monday's NCAA national championship game, the internet had one very large question. Like, 7-foot-4, 290 pounds large.

What if you were a college student who drove to Indiana, doled out cash for a ticket to see your school play for a national title, scored a sweet seat behind the basket ... but ended up sitting directly behind Boban Marjanović, a professional basketball player for more than two decades and one of the planet's most massive human beings?

Marjanović made appearances in the student sections of both Arizona and UConn during Saturday night's Final Four semifinal matchups. On Monday, he posted up among the Michigan faithful.

The Wolverine who wound up being eclipsed by the center was Shea Peare, who graduated from Michigan in December as an actuary. For what it's worth, Peare wasn't upset. In fact, he couldn't stop smiling about it, a grin that was equal parts amusement and surrender.

Boban lit in the Michigan student section 😭#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6nySwqGu7a — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 7, 2026

The internet has been asking, what if you went to the natty and ended up sitting behind 7-4 Boban Marjanovic? That person is Shea Peare, who graduated Michigan in December. That's him smiling. He's not mad. "No, it's too awesome. I'm just watching most of the game on the big TV." pic.twitter.com/zDxFP3uC6E — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) April 7, 2026

"No, I'm not mad about it," he said. "It's too awesome."

Then he pointed straight up, over Boban's head, to Lucas Oil Stadium's 53-by-97-foot video screens.

"I'm just watching most of the game on the big TV," Peare said.

Marjanović, who was recording the entire experience on a handheld video camera, was leading cheers and doling out massive high fives in a blue Michigan hoodie. When asked why he was in Indy making the rounds through the Final Four student sections, he turned to Peare and his classmates and asked, "Why am I doing this?"

As they all cheered him on, he smiled and said: "No reason at all. I'm just doing it because I love it."