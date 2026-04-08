Dickie V's Dazzling Dozen: Players, performances, coaches that defined the season

Stephen A. Smith explains the statement Michigan made with its win over UConn for the national title. (2:14)

Stephen A.: Michigan definitively proved it's the best team in the nation (2:14)

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Ohhhhhh BABY, buckle up, because the 2025-26 men's college basketball season gave us more thrills than a roller coaster at peak speed. We're talking Diaper Dandies, Prime-Time Performers, record-breakers and coaching legends showing they still have the magic touch.

Here are Dickie V's Dazzling Dozen moments from a season that had it all.

1. The Prime-Time Player: Cameron Boozer

National Player of the Year. Consensus All-American. Tied the program record for most double-doubles by a Duke freshman (22). Became the first freshman or sophomore to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a season since Larry Bird in 1976-77. Cameron Boozer was awesome, baby. A legit super stud who brought the goods every night -- no off nights, no soft nights, just dominance.

2. The Night of the Triple Forty Phenoms

Three freshmen -- three -- drop 40-plus points on the same night?!

Diaper Dandies Keaton Wagler (46), AJ Dybantsa (43) and Kingston Flemings (42) were Diaper Dazzlers, putting on scoring displays that would make Pistol Pete Maravich smile from the heavens. Each one set freshman records for their schools. Awesome with a capital "A"!

3. The Year of the Diaper Dandies

Never -- NEVER! -- have we seen a freshman class like this one. Ten first-year phenoms projected in the top 10 of the NBA draft?! Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Boozer, Caleb Wilson, Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr., Flemings, Mikel Brown Jr., Nate Ament and Brayden Burries -- a parade of Diaper Dandy delights. It was like watching an NBA lottery preview every night.

4. A Winner from Day One: Jon Scheyer's Historic Start

Scheyer Dazzler! The Duke head man is rewriting the definition of early-career success: 124 wins in four seasons, including 25 against ranked teams. That's winning with style, baby. The Brotherhood is alive and well in Durham.

5. Darius Acuff Jr. Goes for 49 in a 50-Minute Marathon

Double overtime at Alabama, the crowd going wild, and the kid delivers the most points (49) by a freshman against an AP ranked team. That's not just a performance, that's a "call the fire department" moment.

6. The Assist King: Braden Smith

Move over, Bobby Hurley! Smith is now the assists leader in Division I with 1,103 dimes. A beautiful passer, a floor general, a facilitator with flair -- Smith was the ultimate team-first player.

7. Dylan Darling's Darling Game Winner

A buzzer-beating layup to send St. John's to the Sweet 16 -- and his first points of the game? Talk about drama, baby! Darling became the first player in NCAA tournament history to score his first points on a game-winning buzzer-beater. That's March Magic.

play 0:49 St. John's stuns Kansas at the buzzer to reach Sweet 16 Dylan Darling's first basket of the game is a layup as time expires to win it for St. John's in dramatic fashion.

8. Tom Izzo: Time Marches On, and So Does the Legend

He's a PTP: Prime-Time Patriarch. Izzo reached the NCAA tournament for the 28th straight year, hit 700 wins at one school and passed Bobby Knight for the most Big Ten victories. That's not longevity, that's legendary.

9. Tarris Reed Jr. Makes March Madness History

Thirty-one points. Twenty-seven rebounds. Outrebounding Furman by himself. First 30-25 tournament game in 58 years. One of just three men ever to do it. Tarris Reed Jr.? More like Tarris Beast Jr. Put that in the record books with gold ink.

10. Kelvin Sampson Joins the 800 Win Club

This guy needs to be in the Hall of Fame. The Cougars keep clawing, keep winning, keep thriving -- Sampson started the season with win No. 800 and added 29 more. Five straight 30-win seasons, tying Gonzaga's record. He's a maestro, a motivator, a master of March.

11. The Season of the 2K Kings

Seven players cracked the 2,000-point milestone, and that's a testament to hard work, consistency and being a scoreboard-filling superstar. Tucker DeVries, Graham Ike, Nijel Pack, P.J. Haggerty, Jaron Pierre Jr., Bruce Thornton, Boopie Miller -- each one a model of excellence.

12. Rick Barnes Keeps Rolling with Tennessee

Another bona fide Hall of Famer. What more does a guy have to do? Well, how about three straight Elite Eights? How about 861 wins? How about seven 25-win seasons in nine years? Rick Barnes doesn't just coach, he delivers.

Bonus: Half a Hundred from Dennis Parker Jr.

Are you kidding me?! Fifty-three points. My guy Dennis Parker Jr. lit it up like Times Square on New Year's Eve, going 19-for-24 from the field with 10 triples. A Radford and Big South record as well as the most points in a game this season. That's what I call pure scorching supersensational supremacy.

Dickie V's Final Take

From sizzling scorers to record-breaking rookies, from coaching titans to unbelievable tourney moments, the 2025-26 season had everything: drama, passion, performance and pride. College hoops was alive and electric, and the stars shined brighter than ever.

Bring on more hoops, baby! I love it!