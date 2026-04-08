Sources: BYU G Robert Wright III plans to enter transfer portal

Robert Wright III steals an errant pass then finishes in transition for BYU. (0:19)

Robert Wright III gets the steal and the basket (0:19)

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BYU guard Robert Wright III plans to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Wright will be headed to his third school in three years after starting his career at Baylor in 2024-25.

A third-team All-Big 12 selection, Wright was one of the most electric point guards in the country this past season. He averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists, shooting 41% from 3-point range.

Wright had five games of at least 25 points in Big 12 play, including back-to-back games in February against Baylor (30 points) and Colorado (39 points). He also hit the game-winning shot against Clemson in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in December, making a 3-pointer at the buzzer to complete a 22-point comeback win.

A Delaware native, Wright averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists as a freshman at Baylor.

His departure necessitates a complete rebuild for BYU coach Kevin Young, who is expected to lose AJ Dybantsa, the nation's leading scorer and potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, and Richie Saunders, an All-Big 12 pick and one of the all-time greats in program history.

Wright's transfer plans were first reported by the Field of 68.