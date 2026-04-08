Michigan's title win over UConn most watched final since 2019

Stephen A. Smith explains the statement Michigan made with its win over UConn for the national title. (2:14)

Stephen A.: Michigan definitively proved it's the best team in the nation (2:14)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Michigan's 69-63 victory over Connecticut on Monday night averaged 18.3 million viewers on TBS, TNT, truTV and HBO Max, according to Nielsen, making it the most-watched men's NCAA tournament final since 2019. That year, Virginia defeated Texas Tech in overtime on CBS.

The audience for Michigan's first title since 1989 peaked at 20.4 million for the conclusion between 11-11:15 p.m. ET. It was a 23% increase from the 2024 final on TNT. CBS and TNT started alternating the Final Four in 2016. This was the fifth time TNT had the final.

Overall, the tournament averaged 10.9 million across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It is the second-most watched March Madness since 1994, which aired entirely on CBS, and a 7% increase over last year.

The Final Four averaged 14.2 million, an 11% jump from 2024.

This year's tournament had the most-watched first round and the most-viewed second round since 1993.