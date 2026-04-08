Kiyan Anthony returning to Syracuse for sophomore season

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Kiyan Anthony is returning to Syracuse for his sophomore season.

The son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday as part of a post that included the caption, "The Right Way."

He'll have a new coach for the 2026-27 season, with another Syracuse legend, Gerry McNamara, hired to take the place of the fired Adrian Autry last month.

Kiyan Anthony committed to the Orange in 2024, more than two decades after his father led Syracuse to a national title. He had a turbulent freshman season, averaging 8.0 points in 18.7 minutes while playing in 29 games.

But he also was benched in a February loss to Virginia, with his father later writing on social media that he believed the move would help his son down the road.

Anthony didn't play in Syracuse's final two games, either, because of injury.

The Orange went 15-17 this past season, including 6-12 in ACC play, to finish with consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1968-69.