Michigan lands coveted Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella

J.P. Estrella has a powerful flush in the second half vs. Iowa State. (0:18)

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After riding an oversized lineup to the national title earlier this week, Michigan added another high-end big man for the 2026-27 season.

Tennessee's J.P. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore transfer, told ESPN he committed to Michigan, giving the Wolverines their first portal player since winning the national title Monday.

Estrella was one of the most coveted big men in the portal, as he had interest from nearly every school in the country. He's a former top-70 recruit who was one of the most efficient players in the SEC this year, as he averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in just over 18 minutes a game.

He continues the lineage of high-end transfer big men at Michigan under coach Dusty May, which began with 7-footers Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf two seasons ago. This year, Michigan rode the three-big line-up of 6-9 Yaxel Lendeborg, 7-3 Aday Mara and 6-9 Morez Johnson Jr. to the program's first national title since 1989.

Estrella has two years of eligibility remaining. He'll bring an elite skill to Michigan as an offensive rebounder, as he finished eighth nationally and second in the SEC with a 17.3% offensive rebounding rate. He finished among the country's top 100 players in total offensive rebounds.

During the round of 16 in Chicago earlier this season, Michigan general manager and assistant coach Kyle Church spoke generally about how May's success developing big men the past two seasons has made it a destination in the portal for players and agents.

Both Wolf and Lendeborg significantly upped their draft stock at Michigan, and the other big men all showed significant improvement.

"I think there's a lot of goodwill, and they've seen proof now, proof of concept with Vlad's development, with Danny's development," Church told ESPN at the time. "And I think if you're a big [man] in college basketball, I think you want to play for Dusty May."