Star PG Elliot Cadeau to return for senior season at Michigan

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Fresh off being named the Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four, star point guard Elliot Cadeau told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday that he will return for his senior season at Michigan.

Cadeau guided the Wolverines past UConn in the national championship game Monday, scoring a game-high 19 points in the 69-63 triumph. That came on the heels of a 13-point, 10-rebound, five-assist performance in Michigan's rout of Arizona in the national semifinals two days earlier.

Cadeau projects as one of the top guards in college basketball next season and returns to a Michigan team ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2026-27 season.

Cadeau was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player for Michigan in 2025-26, averaging 10.5 points and 5.9 assists in 27.3 minutes.

News of his return comes on the same day the Wolverines landed Tennessee's J.P. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 redshirt sophomore, via the transfer portal. The former top-70 recruit averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in just over 18 minutes this past season for the Volunteers.