Cal G Justin Pippen returning to Big Ten, commits to Ohio State

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Cal guard Justin Pippen is committing to Ohio State, his agents at WME Basketball told ESPN.

Pippen is a sophomore who is coming off a breakout season in Berkeley, as he averaged 14.2 points per game last season. He added 4.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week.

Pippen is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and he played his high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles. His older brother is Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

Justin Pippen is expected to play a large role at Ohio State, as he's a combo guard who'll be expected to fill a similar role to departing Buckeye guard Devin Royal.

He'll be the rare player to play on both sides of the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State. He played 28 games for Michigan in 2024-25 before transferring to Cal.

This year, Pippen led Cal to the second round of the NIT. He led the Bears in assists and finished tied for second on the team in scoring average.