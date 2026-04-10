Sources: UConn freshman Eric Reibe enters transfer portal

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UConn freshman Eric Reibe, a rotation player on the Huskies' Final Four team, has entered the transfer portal, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Reibe, a 7-foot-1 center from Germany, was a former McDonald's All-American and was projected to move into a starting role for UConn next season with NCAA tournament star Tarris Reed out of eligibility.

In five games with Reed sidelined toward the start of the season, Reibe averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, shooting 65% from the field in those five starts. As Reed became more of a dominant force over the second half of the season, Reibe's role diminished, averaging just 6.7 minutes in six NCAA tournament games.

On the season, he averaged 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Reibe was a top-25 recruit in the high school class of 2025, ranking as the No. 2 center in the class.

With Reibe's departure, UConn will now be without at least three pieces from its nine-man rotation. Reed, program legend Alex Karaban and backup point guard Malachi Smith are all out of eligibility, while freshman starter Braylon Mullins is a projected top-20 pick and could opt to go to the NBA draft.

Dan Huley is expected to bring back starting guards Silas Demary Jr. and Solo Ball, while reserve wings Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart could return. Top-50 recruits Colben Landrew and Junior County have also signed with the Huskies.