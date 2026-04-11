Texas A&M lands former Kansas State star scorer P.J. Haggerty

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Kansas State transfer P.J. Haggerty, one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball, has committed to Texas A&M.

Haggerty posted his announcement on X on Friday night. Texas A&M will be his fifth college in five seasons.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Haggerty has been a high-level scorer at Tulsa, Memphis and Kansas State after starting his career with six games at TCU. He averaged career highs in scoring (23.4) and assists (3.8) at Kansas State last season, when he was named an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

At Memphis in 2024-25, Haggerty put up 21.7 points, 5.8 recounts and 3.7 assists per game, leading the Tigers to 29 wins and a 5-seed in the men's NCAA tournament. He was named American Player of the Year and earned second-team All-America honors.

In 2023-24, he posted 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during his one season at Tulsa. For his career, Haggerty is averaging 21.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

At Texas A&M, Haggerty will play a key role in Bucky McMillan's up-tempo, high-octane system. The Aggies lost guards Pop Isaacs and Rubén Dominguez to the portal this week, while they also had seven seniors in this season's rotation.

In McMillan's first season in College Station, Texas A&M went 22-12 and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.