Sources: Star guard Tahaad Pettiford returning to Auburn

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Auburn star guard Tahaad Pettiford plans to return to the Tigers for his junior season, sources told ESPN.

There had been speculation about Pettiford, a projected second-round NBA draft pick entering the season, potentially entering the transfer portal or testing the draft waters again.

A 6-foot-1 point guard from New Jersey, Pettiford was one of the most electric players in the country as a freshman in 2024-25. He helped lead Auburn to the Final Four as an elite sixth man, earning a reputation for big performances in high-profile games.

After entering the NBA draft and earning an invite to the combine, Pettiford opted to return to Auburn for his sophomore campaign. His efficiency waned, but he improved to 15.4 points and 3.8 assists in a starting role.

He still showed a propensity for big performances in marquee matchups, scoring 27 points in a win over St. John's at the Players Era Festival, 30 against Arizona in early December and 28 in the SEC tournament against Tennessee.

Pettiford helped lead Auburn to the NIT title, finishing with 24 points and eight assists in a championship game win over Tulsa.

Steven Pearl, who was promoted to replace his father, Bruce, weeks before the season began, is expected to bring back Pettiford, starting guard Kevin Overton and part-time starting forward Sebastian Williams-Adams. Sophomore wing Elyjah Freeman was one of four players to enter the transfer portal, while two starters (Keyshawn Hall and KeShawn Murphy) are out of eligibility.