Freshman guard Isaiah Johnson commits to transfer to Texas

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Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, one of the best guards in the portal, announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday.

Johnson burst on the scene this past season, going from an unranked recruit out of high school to one of the best playmaking freshmen in the country.

He averaged 16.9 points and 3.0 assists this season, opening his college career with a 24-point performance against Montana State and rarely slowing down the rest of the way. Johnson's first-year campaign included notable individual outings against BYU (27 points) and Arizona (28 points).

Isaiah Johnson, who committed to Texas out of the transfer portal on Saturday, averaged 16.9 points and 3.0 assists during his freshman season at Colorado. Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles native is a highly efficient offensive player, shooting 57.3% inside the arc, 37.8% from 3 and 82.1% from the free-throw line. He also draws fouls at an incredibly high rate, ranking sixth in the Big 12 and in the top-100 nationally in free-throw rate.

Johnson is one of eight players to enter the portal from Colorado, which went 17-16 overall and lost to Oklahoma in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown.

At Texas, he will immediately step into a backcourt playmaker spot, a much-needed role given the departures of seniors Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver, and the transfer of reserve shooting guard Simeon Wilcher.

It's the second big piece of good news for coach Sean Miller and the Longhorns in the last two days, with starting center Matas Vokietaitis announcing Friday that he was returning to Austin.