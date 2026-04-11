Dusty May agrees to new deal, Michigan's Warde Manuel says

Michigan coach Dusty May joins "First Take" after his team's victory over UConn for the national title. (1:58)

Dusty May: Different players stepping up every night was key to our success (1:58)

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ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Dusty May has agreed on a deal that will have him continuing to lead the Wolverines "for many years to come," athletic director Warde Manuel said Saturday.

Manuel made the comment during a ceremony celebrating Michigan's NCAA tournament championship.

"Dusty and I have already reached an agreement," Manuel said in a remark that resulted in a standing ovation as well as chants of "Dusty!" from the crowd that had gathered at the Crisler Center.

Manuel then finished his comment: "And he will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come."

May, 49, led Michigan to a national title in his second season on the job after inheriting a program that went 8-24 the year before his arrival. Michigan went 37-3 this season and earned its first national title since 1989 by defeating UConn 69-63 in the NCAA tournament championship game.

He had been mentioned as a potential target for North Carolina, which hired former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Tuesday to replace the fired Hubert Davis.

May owns an overall coaching record of 190-82. He went 126-69 at Florida Atlantic from 2018-24 and led the Owls to a 2023 Final Four appearance before going 64-13 at Michigan the last two seasons.