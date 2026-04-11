Illinois star freshman Keaton Wagler to declare for NBA draft

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Illinois freshman guard Keaton Wagler will declare for the NBA draft, his agency ProMondo Sports told ESPN.

Wagler, the No. 5 ranked prospect in ESPN's Top 100, burst onto the scene this season, leading the 28-9 Fighting Illini to the Final Four for the first time since 2005, earning consensus second team All-American honors, and playing his way into a projected lottery selection.

The 6-6 Wagler averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists to just 1.8 turnovers this season, shooting 44.5% from the field and 39.7% from three as the primary offensive catalyst for Illinois. Wagler's honors included the Jerry West shooting guard of the year award, First Team All-Big Ten, and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

A native of Shawnee, Kan., Wagler arrived at Illinois with limited national notoriety after a quiet recruitment, despite winning two state championships in high school. After wowing the Illini coaching staff upon his arrival, he became an indispensable part of the team, and wound up starting all 37 games, highlighted by a 46-point outburst on the road at Purdue in January, and 25 points against Iowa to send Illinois to the Final Four last month.

Wagler's swift ascent as a prospect has been spurred by his positional size, plus shooting, and quick decision-making, allowing him to drive winning basketball at both guard positions. Many NBA executives are bullish on his developmental trajectory, feel for the game and long-term upside, often citing his room for physical and ball-handling improvement as a realistic pathway to a star ceiling.

The NBA draft lottery is set for May 10, with the draft combine beginning May 11.