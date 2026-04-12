Iowa State's Milan Momcilovic entering NBA draft, portal

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Iowa State star forward Milan Momcilovic is entering the NBA draft and the transfer portal, he announced Sunday.

The best shooter in college basketball this past season, Momcilovic immediately becomes the No. 1 transfer in the portal. He's projected as a second-round pick in June's NBA draft.

In a social media post, Momcilovic thanked the Iowa State fans, coaches and players, saying that "the last three years have been the best of my life."

"It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA," he wrote. "At this time, I'm turning my full focus to the NBA Draft, while also entering my name in the Transfer Portal, with the goal of being in the 2026 NBA Draft."

The 6-foot-8 Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and shot 48.7% from 3-point range. He ranked fifth in the country in 3-pointers made and was first in 3-point shooting percentage. He had notable single-game performances of 34 points and eight 3-pointers against Cincinnati; 29 points and five 3-pointers against Oklahoma State; and 28 points and eight 3-pointers against Arizona in the Big 12 tournament.

"Milan and I have had meaningful discussions about his future over the last couple of weeks," coach TJ Otzelberger said. "He needs to focus on what is best for him and his family. We can't thank him enough for what he has done for our program. We look forward to following him as he pursues his dream of playing in the NBA."

In Momcilovic's three seasons in Ames, Iowa State won 83 games and made two Sweet 16 appearances.

He's one of three key players exiting the Cyclones this offseason, along with four-year starting point guard Tamin Lipsey and All-American forward Joshua Jefferson. Lipsey and Jefferson are out of eligibility.