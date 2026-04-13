Five-star guard Dylan Mingo decommits from North Carolina

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Five-star guard Dylan Mingo is reopening his recruitment after committing to North Carolina in February, becoming the best available guard in the senior class.

Mingo had committed to the Tar Heels under Hubert Davis two months ago, and though new coach Michael Malone was able to retain top-25 recruit Maximo Adams, Mingo will look elsewhere.

He initially picked North Carolina over Baylor, Penn State and Washington, but he's expected to consider other schools.

Mingo's brother, Kayden, is in the transfer portal after leaving Penn State. Kayden Mingo was one of the best freshman point guards in the country this past season after averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Nittany Lions.

A 6-foot-5 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Dylan Mingo missed most of the high school season because of an ankle injury and also sat out of last summer's Peach Jam because of an injury. He's ranked No. 9 in the SC Next 100 and was named MVP of the NBA top 100 camp last summer after averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

In 12 regular-season games on the Nike EYBL circuit with the PSA Cardinals, Mingo averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

"I feel like from Day 1, my role will be a player who impacts winning in every aspect," Mingo told ESPN when he committed. "Honestly, I am just a person who will give it his all to win a national championship."