Caleb Wilson says bye to UNC after 1 year, off to NBA draft

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CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson is headed to the NBA draft after what he called "the most fun year of my life" playing for the Tar Heels.

The program released a video statement Monday from the 6-foot-10 forward regarded as a top prospect in the June draft. That made Wilson's one-and-done route official, coming after he had posted an "#8out" message on social media late last month indicating he was headed in that anticipated direction.

"I am grateful for the opportunity I had to represent North Carolina," Wilson said. "Wearing No. 8, running out of that historic tunnel every day for practice and games, and i'm happy to say every day I gave it my all."

Thank you CHAPEL HILL🩵 pic.twitter.com/Yd4u8ZVM19 — Caleb Wilson (@CalebWilson2025) April 13, 2026

Wilson averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in a dynamic season that was cut short by injury, first a broken bone in his left hand days after a thrilling win against rival Duke. Then, when he was on the verge of returning, he broke his right thumb in a noncontact drill to end his season on the eve of the second game against the Blue Devils.

Still, Wilson was named a second-team Associated Press All-American, a distinction that will ensure that he will be included among the honored jerseys in the Smith Center rafters.

He is projected to go fourth in ESPN's latest mock draft for the star-studded 2026 class.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.