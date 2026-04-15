Jeremiah Wilkinson will transfer to Arkansas, sources say

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Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, one of the best scorers in the transfer portal, committed to Arkansas on Tuesday night, sources told ESPN.

Wilkinson had a long list of suitors, including Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and LSU.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Wilkinson is a proven scorer at two power-conference programs, averaging 15.1 points at California as a freshman and 17.4 points at Georgia as a sophomore. He improved his efficiency in Athens this past season, shooting 41% from the field and nearly 36% from 3-point range, while cutting down on his turnovers and also averaging 1.6 steals.

Wilkinson was capable of huge offensive performances, scoring at least 30 points on three occasions -- including in Georgia's first-round NCAA tournament loss to Saint Louis. He had 31 points in a win over Auburn, and 32 points (and six 3-pointers) in a loss to Ole Miss.

The Georgia native faced his future team back in January, finishing with 20 points, three assists and four steals in a win over Arkansas.

Wilkinson will help replace SEC Player of the Year and All-American Darius Acuff Jr., who is projected to go in the top 10 of June's NBA draft. John Calipari is also bringing in a top-five recruiting class, headlined by Jordan Smith Jr., the best guard in the senior class.

Arkansas will wait on a stay-or-go decision from Meleek Thomas, the team's second-leading scorer, who announced earlier this week that he plans to enter the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.