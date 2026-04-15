Florida forward Alex Condon to return for senior season

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Florida forward Alex Condon, the No. 30 prospect in ESPN's Top 100, will return for his senior year, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

Condon, an instrumental part of Florida's 2024-25 championship team and a two-time All-SEC selection, will rejoin the Gators for a fourth year. Florida went 27-8 this season, earning a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed before falling to Iowa in a second-round upset, ending their repeat chances.

"It's not the result that we wanted at the end of the year," Condon told ESPN. "I think we're a better team than that. So, [we] left a bit of unfinished business with the Gators. So to go back to school and compete - we know what it's like to win a national championship, and that's the number one goal for me."

A native of Australia and former Australian Rules Football standout, Condon averaged a career-high 15.1 points on 55% shooting this season, to go with 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks. The Gators have gone 87-24 in his three seasons.

"When the team succeeds, everyone succeeds off the court too," said Condon, pointing to past Florida teammates and 2025 draft picks Walter Clayton, Alijah Martin and Will Richard. "I feel like it could really be the same for us individually [next season]. I want to be first team All-SEC, and in the talks for All American. And I think the way that I closed out the season, if I'm able to be that consistent for a whole season, the sky's the limit for [my] draft stock."

Condon's blend of size, mobility, physicality and playmaking vision at 6-11 has made him a draw for NBA scouts, as a multifaceted frontcourt player who adds value on both ends of the floor. The development of his jumper (career 26.2% from three and 63.8% from the line) remains a key area for his projection.

"My shooting is a big thing, to get that more consistent," said Condon. "I think I did a better job in the second half of the season, just taking the pressure off [myself], not living and dying by the 3, just playing my game and doing everything else that I do well. "My versatility defensively, being able to switch 1-through-5 is something that I can do and I really want to show that to NBA scouts [next season] as well."

Condon will be a projected first-rounder to begin the 2027 draft cycle after a strong close to the season, averaging 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last 10 games.