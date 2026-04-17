Ex-Penn State G Kayden Mingo transferring to Baylor

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Guard Kayden Mingo is transferring to Baylor after a strong freshman season at Penn State in a move that could play a role in the recruitment of his brother, five-star prospect Dylan Mingo.

Kayden Mingo was one of the more productive first-year point guards in the country last season, averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Nittany Lions. He also ranked second in the Big Ten with 2.1 steals per game.

He missed some time during the season with a broken nose.

Dylan Mingo, the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2026, decommitted from North Carolina on Monday after the departure of coach Hubert Davis.

Baylor was among the schools Mingo considered before his initial commitment to the Tar Heels, as were Penn State and Washington. Mingo is expected to consider other schools as well now that his recruitment has resumed.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello was used in this report.