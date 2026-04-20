UConn's Solo Ball to have wrist surgery, miss all of next season

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UConn guard Solo Ball will undergo wrist surgery and miss the entire 2026-27 season, the school announced Monday.

Ball will take a medical redshirt and return for the 2027-28 season.

"Solo is a true Husky and a champion who would do anything to be out on the court," coach Dan Hurley said. "This guy has shown throughout his career what a warrior he is. Solo is going to use the season to get his wrist fully healthy and then come back next year as one of the best guards in America while cementing his legacy as an all-time great at UConn."

A 6-foot-4 junior, Ball has started 74 games over the last two seasons at UConn. He enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore in 2024-25, jumping from 3.3 points to 14.4 points per game and 41.4% shooting from 3-point range.

This past season, Ball was hampered by the wrist injury, struggling with his outside shot, particularly late in the season. He shot just 30% from 3-point range for the season, including 25.7% in six NCAA tournament games. Ball still managed to average 12.8 points and made three 3-pointers in both of UConn's Final Four games.

Ball's absence will be somewhat mitigated by the return of freshman Braylon Mullins, who announced over the weekend that he will head back to the Huskies next season despite being a projected top-20 NBA draft pick. Mullins averaged 12.0 points and shot 33.5% from 3 in his first college season.

Hurley has added transfers Nikolas Khamenia (Duke) and Najai Hines (Seton Hall), as well as top-40 recruits Colben Landrew and Junior County. Starting point guard Silas Demary Jr. and versatile perimeter reserve Jayden Ross are also slated to return.