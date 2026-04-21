Sources: Transfer Donnie Freeman commits to St. John's

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Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman has committed to St. John's, sources told ESPN, with the Red Storm beating out Kentucky for the talented forward.

Freeman was one of the best players left in the portal, a versatile 6-foot-9 forward who is coming off an honorable mention All-ACC season. A top-10 recruit in the 2024 high school class, Freeman averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds as a sophomore.

The Washington, D.C., native posted 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds as a freshman, but saw his season cut short due to a fracture in his right foot. Freeman also suffered a lower body injury in November, missing nine games before returning for the start of ACC play.

Kentucky had been the perceived favorite for Freeman's commitment for most of the last couple of weeks, welcoming him on campus for a visit last week. But over the past 48 hours, St. John's surged and Rick Pitino was able to close and finish ahead of his former player, Mark Pope.

Freeman will slot immediately into St. John's starting frontcourt next season, helping to replace forwards Dillon Mitchell and Bryce Hopkins. He's the first transfer portal addition for the Red Storm, joining a pair of international pickups in point guard Quinn Ellis and wing Djordije Jovanovic.

Pitino's top target left in the portal is Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, who is expected to visit St. John's campus this week. The Red Storm are battling Gonzaga for the talented 7-foot freshman.