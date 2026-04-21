Duke lands John Blackwell, top guard in transfer portal

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Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell has committed to Duke, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Blackwell, who visited Duke on Monday, was the best guard to enter the transfer portal this spring.

"It just felt right," Blackwell told ESPN. "It felt like the right situation for me. I just connected with Coach [Jon Scheyer] on a different level. We built a connection in these past weeks of just talking to him and him selling why Duke is the right spot for me. Me taking this visit was just confirmation on why I should be at Duke."

Blackwell, a 6-foot-4 guard, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this past season after averaging a career-high 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range.

He was at his best in the postseason. Blackwell had 34 points and 10 rebounds in the third round of the Big Ten tournament against Washington, following it with 31 points on 9-for-17 shooting in an overtime win over Illinois. While Wisconsin was upset by 12-seed High Point in the first round of the men's NCAA tournament, Blackwell finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds against the Panthers.

Blackwell, who is represented by Todd Ramasar and Alexis Liatsos at Life Sports Agency, will have the opportunity to carry that momentum over to Duke.

"Their pitch to me was, come here, have freedom," Blackwell said. "You can come here and be a draft pick, and that's always my dream. Come here and help us win a national championship. Those are just things I love to hear. I love the campus, I love the people surrounding Duke. That's why I made my choice to be a Blue Devil."

Blackwell, who is still going through the NBA draft process, is joining a backcourt that includes returnees Caleb Foster (8.3 PPG) and Cayden Boozer (7.7 PPG), as well as five-star recruit Deron Rippey Jr. The junior guard said when he entered the portal that he wants to show more on-ball responsibility, meaning Scheyer will have plenty of options as playmakers next season.

"They have four PGs. I would consider myself a point guard," Blackwell said. "We're just going to push each other everyday. [When you] have a deep backcourt like we're going to have, it's going to be a matchup nightmare for teams. I'm just so excited to play with those guys and challenge those guys. And they challenge me every single day."

Scheyer has been reloading his roster since last month's Elite Eight loss to UConn. Projected top-five pick Cameron Boozer is out the door, with projected first-rounder Isaiah Evans expected to follow. Maliq Brown is out of eligibility and freshman Nikolas Khamenia entered the portal and transferred to UConn.

But Duke received positive news on Monday with the return of honorable mention All-ACC big man Patrick Ngongba II, while Cayden Boozer, Foster and potentially Dame Sarr are also likely to return to Durham.

The Blue Devils are also bringing in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, led by three top-25 seniors, and added Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski this past weekend.

But Scheyer desperately needed a high-level scorer to round out his roster, an experienced bucket-getter to lead the offense. And he landed the best one on the market in Blackwell.

"Their track record with producing pros definitely played a part in it," he said. "Not so much with them producing pros, but them developing pros. I don't think at any other school, there's only a few, where you can get that certain level of development. That's major for me."