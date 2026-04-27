Five-star senior guard Dylan Mingo commits to Baylor Bears

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Five-star senior Dylan Mingo, the best available guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Baylor, he told ESPN on Monday.

Mingo had previously committed to North Carolina, but reopened his recruitment following the coaching change in Chapel Hill. Baylor was one of his finalists when he picked the Tar Heels back in February and Scott Drew and his staff re-entered the picture once Mingo became available.

"Baylor has such a positive coaching staff, and it starts with Coach Drew," Mingo said. "Coach Drew and his staff are loyal and trustworthy people and coaches. Coach Drew is tough on his players and sticks with them during tough times.

"I loved my visit there. I am excited to go there. It is a very positive culture."

Mingo will join his brother, Kayden, in Waco after the freshman guard transferred to Baylor from Penn State earlier this month.

"Playing with my brother Kayden is a big plus," Mingo said. "It is a blessing to play with him again. We had success in high school with VJ Edgecombe and Nigel James. We have been playing together since we were little kids, and there is a built-in chemistry and trust you can't duplicate. We keep each other accountable, too. Baylor was one of my final schools before, so I was comfortable with them."

A 6-foot-5 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Mingo missed most of the high school season with an ankle injury and also sat out of last summer's Peach Jam with an injury. He's ranked No. 9 in the SC Next 100 and was named MVP of the NBA Top 100 Camp last summer after averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

In 12 regular-season games on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer with the PSA Cardinals, Mingo averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.

Mingo, who is represented by Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management, is a skilled and savvy guard who combines length, excellent positional size, production, defense and a scoring skill set. Because he brings a well-rounded game, his passing can be overlooked, although it's highly effective when driving to the rim off the dribble. With the ball in his hands, Mingo has demonstrated the cleverness and decision-making to navigate a ball screen by feeling his man, reading the coverage and locating the help. He has grown as a defender and has a big upside in that department due to his 6-10 wingspan. His 3-point shot is the primary area of improvement; he's capable from beyond the arc but not yet consistent.

At Baylor, Mingo will join a deep and talented perimeter group -- something Drew and the Bears have consistently had when they were at their best in previous seasons. The best example is their national championship team in 2021, which featured four talented guards in Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, MaCio Teague and Adam Flagler. Baylor also recently had VJ Edgecombe, the third pick in last June's NBA draft.

"I believe coach Drew was a big factor in helping VJ Edgecombe improve and prepare for the NBA," Mingo said. "He had some tough moments as a freshman and coach Drew helped him through it. They have produced a lot of professional players, especially in the backcourt."

Along with Kayden Mingo, who was one of the best two-way freshman guards in the country last season at Penn State, Baylor also has Liberty transfer Brett Decker -- an elite 3-point shooter who averaged 16.9 points last season - returning starter Isaac Williams (10.4 PPG) and incoming freshman Elijah Williams, a top-35 prospect.