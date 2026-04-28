Key figure in alleged hoops gambling schemes to plead guilty

A key figure in the alleged sports gambling schemes that roiled professional and college basketball has agreed to plead guilty.

Marves Fairley, a Mississippi sports bettor, has agreed in writing to plead guilty to being one of the "fixers" in the NCAA point-shaving case in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to court documents filed Monday and obtained by ESPN.

He is also facing felony charges in the Eastern District of New York, where he had been accused of using non-public information to win bets on NBA games. As part of his plea in Pennsylvania, prosecutors agreed to transfer his portion of the case to New York for sentencing.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York told ESPN in an e-mail that Fairley is expected to formally enter a guilty plea in both cases "in the near future."

Fairley's attorneys did not immediately reply to messages seeking comment Tuesday morning.

Fairley's decision to plead guilty is significant because he was one of the only defendants to be charged in both cases, alongside Shane Hennen. Both have billed themselves as sports betting gurus who make a living by selling their picks.

While the Pennsylvania case involving college basketball and the New York case revolves around bets in the NBA, both contain similar allegations about Fairley, Hennen and others working with players to ensure that bets on their games would hit.

Fairley, who uses the online moniker "Vezino Locks," previously denied involvement in any point-shaving schemes in an interview with ESPN in October 2025, as investigators were looking into his betting activity around college basketball games. When asked by ESPN if he was part of a gambling syndicate, he said, "I sell picks."

"Once this thing comes out and we can talk, man, and get all this behind us, whatever is going on, whatever the suspicion may be, just try to figure it out," Fairley told ESPN at the time.

Fairley has been facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the New York case. Former Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and retired NBA player Damon Jones are among the co-defendants. Jones plead guilty in the case on Tuesday.

In the NCAA point-shaving case, meanwhile, Fairley was indicted on charges of bribery in sporting contests and wire fraud, in addition to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is one of 26 defendants in that case, which revolve around allegations of point-shaving by 39 players on more than 17 different NCAA Division I men's basketball teams. Fairley will be the sixth defendant to plead guilty in that case.

ESPN reporter David Purdum contributed to this report.