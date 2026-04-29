Iowa State's Otzelberger agrees to 10-year extension, raise

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AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a 10-year contract extension that will increase his annual salary to $6 million, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Wednesday.

Otzelberger led the Cyclones to a 29-8 record and their third NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in five years this past season. He is 124-53 since becoming head coach in 2021-22.

"Coach Otzelberger has elevated our men's basketball program into a perennial NCAA Tournament and Top 25 team," Pollard said. "This contract extension demonstrates Iowa State University's commitment to him by making him one of the highest paid basketball coaches in the country. We are excited to reward him for the success we have enjoyed during his first five years leading the Cyclones and we look forward to continued success under his leadership."

The Cyclones have appeared in 52 consecutive Associated Press Top 25 polls and were No. 8 in the final rankings.

Otzelberger inherited a program coming off a 2-22 season in 2020-21 and has since led it to five straight NCAA tournament bids. He is the only coach in program history to lead multiple teams to the Sweet 16, and his 30 wins over Top 25 opponents is a school record.

"We are humbled and grateful to continue leading a program that means so much to us," Otzelberger said. "Iowa State is home for my family, and we are excited to be part of the community for years to come."