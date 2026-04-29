Oats: Alabama holding scholarship for suspended Holloway

Alabama has a scholarship waiting for suspended guard Aden Holloway depending on the outcome of his marijuana case, coach Nate Oats said Wednesday.

Holloway was arrested on felony drug charges and subsequently banned from campus days before the start of the NCAA tournament.

His arraignment was scheduled for June 16, but Holloway has waived that court date and his attorney, Jason Neff, planned to file a formal plea of not guilty on his behalf, according to an AL.com report.

Depending on the outcome, Holloway could end up back with the team.

"There's a lot of stuff you've got to sort through on the legal side of things before we kind of get to that question," Oats said during a PGA Tour Champions event in Birmingham, Alabama. "We've got to let that play out. There will be a scholarship still once all that clears, and hopefully he's able to get that positive outcome. But we've kind of got to let the process play through."

Holloway, second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points a game last season, was arrested March 16 after authorities found 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his apartment. He was suspended indefinitely and has since been indicted on four charges, including illegal possession of a prescription and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.

Holloway was the team's best 3-point shooter last season, making 43.8% from behind the arc. He's one of a few players whose statuses are in limbo for next season.

Rising sophomore Amari Allen entered the 2026 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, and redshirt freshman Collins Onyejiaka has not been cleared to return after sitting out last season because of a heart condition.

Oats said the program has plans in place to handle whatever happens with the trio moving forward.

"We've got scholarships open," Oats said. "If this happens, we've got to pivot this way. If this happens, we've got to pivot that way. We've definitely got a plan for if we have (Allen or Holloway), or both, or neither back. It does make it a little more difficult with the timing of it all, but we've got a plan each way."