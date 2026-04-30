Amazon to televise 3 marquee Duke basketball games as part of landmark deal

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams debate whether Jon Scheyer is still the right fit for Duke’s head coaching job after falling to UConn in the Elite Eight. (3:18)

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Duke is entering into a first-of-its-kind enterprise partnership with Amazon that also includes the retail giant and streaming service televising three marquee men's college basketball games next season.

The Blue Devils will face UConn in Las Vegas on Nov. 25, reigning champion Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, and Gonzaga on Feb. 20 in Detroit.

The deal will include extensive NIL opportunities for Duke athletics and is part of a broader retail partnership expected to be announced at a later date.

While a significant move for Duke, the agreement also represents Amazon's first foray into broadcasting live college sports. Prime Video has televised select NFL games since the 2017 season, including the exclusive rights to "Thursday Night Football" through 2033. The streaming service also began an 11-year media rights agreement with the NBA this season.

Beginning with the three games in the 2026-27 season, Prime Video will exclusively present three Duke neutral-site nonconference games per season.

The move will raise eyebrows around college sports. The deal could end up marking a harbinger for the future, as streamers are expected to be more aggressive in acquiring rights in upcoming collegiate sports rights discussions.

Duke worked with the ACC and ESPN on future scheduling commitments in exchange for the ability to play these three neutral-site games, including participating in select ESPN-owned and operated neutral-site events in the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.

"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," Duke athletic director Nina King said. "As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."

In a college sports era in which schools are under pressure to find money to pay players outside of the revenue share cap -- approximately $20.5 million for the 2025-26 season and increasing by 4% each of the next two years -- while also remaining compliant with the College Sports Commission, Duke's agreement with Amazon allows the program to generate real NIL opportunities for its players.

Players will be able to promote the games, while the future retail partnership could potentially present other avenues.

Under coach Jon Scheyer, Duke has annually played one of the most challenging nonconference schedules in the country. These three games are expected to become hallmark events in the non-conference college basketball calendar.

Last season, the Blue Devils faced Michigan, Florida, Michigan State, Arkansas, and Kansas outside of the ACC schedule, with only one of those games taking place at home.

Duke's game against Michigan was at Capital One Arena in Washington -- where the Blue Devils later played as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament East region. The 2027 East regional semifinals and final will be played at Madison Square Garden, the site of Duke's December game against Michigan next season.

Duke, Michigan and UConn were all ranked in the top five of ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, while Gonzaga was in the top 25.