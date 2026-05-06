Detroit Mercy coach Mark Montgomery gets extension through 2031

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DETROIT -- Detroit Mercy basketball coach Mark Montgomery has received a contract extension through 2030-31, the school announced Wednesday.

Montgomery was hired in April 2024 after working as an assistant at his alma mater, Michigan State, from 2021-24.

The Titans went 8-24 in Montgomery's first year but improved to 17-15 last season. That was the most wins for the program since 2012-13. Detroit Mercy made its first conference title game appearance since 2012, losing 66-63 to Wright State in the Horizon League.

"We believe in the program and the culture that coach Montgomery is establishing here at Detroit Mercy," athletic director Robert C. Vowels said in a statement.

The program will be banned from next year's postseason for falling short of an NCAA academic benchmark.

Under Montgomery, three players earned Horizon league accolades: Orlando Lovejoy, TJ Nadeau and Tyler Spratt. Montgomery will welcome back six players in 2026.

"I am committed to building a championship program, culture and identity here at Detroit Mercy," Montgomery said in a statement.