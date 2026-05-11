McDonald's All American Darius Bivins commits to Saint Mary's

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McDonald's All American Darius Bivins has committed to Saint Mary's, he told ESPN on Monday.

Bivins, a top-50 recruit in the SC Next 100, chose the Gaels after visiting the school earlier this month. He's the first McDonald's All American in program history and an early statement for first-year head coach Mickey McConnell.

"Opportunity to play a major role right away and the staff was transparent. The team has a brotherhood vibe," Bivins told ESPN. "Head coach Mickey McConnell is a super chill guy off the court. His plan is for me to play both on and off the ball. He played the position at Saint Mary's and he was a really good player."

Bivins came away impressed by his visit to the Moraga, California campus.

"The vibe at Saint Mary's is quiet and friendly," he said. "For me nothing compares to it. The campus is not too big and not too small."

Bivins, a 5-foot-11 point guard for Bishop O'Connell (Virginia), is the No. 8 point guard in the 2026 class and the No. 46 overall recruit. He credits high school coach Joe Wootten and grassroots coach Doug Dormu for helping his development into one of the best available seniors in the country.

"My high school coach Joe Wootten pushed me to be better every day," Bivins said. "Coach Wootten never went easy on me. He gave me a ton of confidence and prepared me for this next step.

"My AAU coach Doug Dormu has been with me since seventh grade and believed in me when I was small and skinny. He is a big reason I am in the position I am in."

Bivins has an advanced feel for the game, strong court vision and a change-of-pace handle. Whether in the open floor or a half-court setting, his craftiness and ability to use either hand keeps defenders off-balance. He is a capable 3-point shooter with an effective and crafty floater game. He shoots over 90% from the free-throw line and he's accurate and unselfish as a ball-screen distributor and advance passer in the open floor.

He'll be among the key pieces in McConnell's first roster since taking over for Randy Bennett, who left earlier this spring for Arizona State. McConnell played for Bennett from 2007 to 2011 and was on the Gaels' coaching staff under his predecessor since 2019 before being promoted as his replacement in March.