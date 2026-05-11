Iowa coach Ben McCollum signs extension through 2032

Open Extended Reactions

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Coach Ben McCollum has signed a contract extension through 2032 after leading Iowa to its first Elite Eight appearance in 39 years, the school announced Monday.

The Hawkeyes were 24-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference in McCollum's first season. Iowa defeated three higher-seeded teams in the NCAA Tournament in Clemson, defending national champion Florida and Nebraska. The season ended with a 71-59 loss to Illinois in the regional final in Houston.

"This extension reflects not only our recent success, but the strong alignment we have with Coach McCollum's vision for Iowa basketball," athletic director Beth Goetz said. "The culture he and his staff have developed, the way they represent our institution, and the connection created with the Hawkeye community have been incredibly meaningful."

McCollum joined Tom Davis as the only other first-year men's basketball coach to win at least 20 games and advance to the Elite Eight. The 24 wins were tied for fifth most in a season at Iowa.

McCollum has made a fast ascent. He coached 15 years at Division II Northwest Missouri State before going to Drake in 2024-25. He left after one season to take over at Iowa. In two Division I seasons, McCollum is 55-17 with four NCAA Tournament wins in two appearances.

"We have a strong foundation in place," McCollum said, "and we have great momentum moving forward. We are eager to build on our success and elevate this program at the highest level."