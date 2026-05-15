Purdue men's basketball lands top-10 7-foot junior Isaiah Hill

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Top-10 junior Isaiah Hill committed to Purdue on Friday, becoming the highest-ranked prospect to commit to the Boilermakers since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007.

Hill chose Purdue over Louisville, which he visited last fall. Florida State was also involved for Hill.

"Purdue has been recruiting me since the eighth grade. [Assistant] coach PJ Thompson and then head coach Matt Painter saw something in me. I am thankful for them," Hill told ESPN. "The people at the school, the coaches are very supportive on and off the court. Purdue is a great school academically."

Hill also continues Purdue's evolution into the "Big Man U" of college basketball, potentially the latest in a long line of dominant college centers under Painter -- most recently headlined by back-to-back national player of the year Zach Edey.

"Matt Painter keeps it real," Hill said. "He is a hard worker who coaches to win. Off the court he can be a funny guy, but you wouldn't know it. His plan is to help me develop, as I help the team win and give me a chance at the NBA."

A 7-footer from Pike High School (Indianapolis), Hill is ranked No. 8 in the SC Next 60 for the class of 2007 -- slotting in as the No. 1 center in the class. The last top-10 prospect to commit to Purdue was Caleb Swanigan, who was ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2015.

Hill has significant long-term upside, particularly under Painter's tutelage, but he impacts the game now with his size and length. With an impressive 7-5 wingspan, he is a defensive anchor with elite rim protection tools along with timing and execution to block shots. He is a thin and agile rim runner with excellent length and mobility. Lately, he has been running the floor, rebounding and finishing with more focus, and his overall activity on both ends has led to more productivity.

Offensively, he is active in the dunker spot and has shown developing touch on face-up jumpers from midrange. Hill is making progress with his 3-point shot, but knows he is at his best in the paint, at the rim and when running the floor.

Hill averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in three games during the first Nike EYBL session last month, shooting 64% from the field.

"I will bring heart, intensity and leadership to Purdue basketball," Hill said.

Hill is Purdue's first commitment in the 2027 class, but the Boilermakers are coming off a 2026 recruiting cycle in which they landed five four-star prospects, including three SC Next 100 recruits, en route to the nation's No. 11 class.