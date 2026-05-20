Kentucky, Gonzaga men's basketball to discontinue series

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LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky and Gonzaga have mutually agreed to discontinue a men's college basketball series that had been scheduled to run for two more seasons.

The two schools made a joint announcement Wednesday that said the move was made "to allow each program freedom to re-evaluate future scheduling priorities, including conference obligations and nonconference opportunities."

Kentucky had been scheduled to host Gonzaga during the 2026-27 season. Gonzaga would have been the home team for the 2027-28 matchup.

Gonzaga had gone 3-1 against Kentucky over the past four seasons, including a 94-59 triumph on Dec. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.