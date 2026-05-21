Top-10 sophomore Mercer picks Cincinnati, to reclassify to 2027

Kam Mercer, No. 7 on the ESPN 2028 SCNext 25 player rankings, joins “SportsCenter” to announce his commitment to Cincinnati. (0:46)

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Top-10 high school sophomore Kam Mercer has committed to Cincinnati, he told ESPN, while also planning to reclassify into the 2027 class.

Mercer is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Cincinnati since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007 and becomes the program's first five-star commit since Lance Stephenson in 2009.

"They made me a priority, and once I made my visit, I felt very comfortable there," Mercer said. "Growing up in Cincinnati, it means a lot to me to play here."

Mercer gives new Cincinnati coach Jerrod Calhoun a statement recruit while also becoming Calhoun's first high school recruit since taking over the Bearcats earlier this spring.

"Coach Calhoun knows what success looks like at Cincinnati," Mercer said. "He was there when they were very successful under Bob Huggins. He's been successful everywhere he's been as a head coach."

"Coach Calhoun is a good person," Mercer added. "He's down to earth, and he's a family guy. That's important to me."

A 6-foot-5 wing from Princeton High School (Ohio), Mercer is ranked No. 7 in the SC NEXT 25 for the class of 2028. He will likely be ranked inside the top 20 of the 2027 class when those rankings are updated later this month.

The Cincinnati native won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2025 FIBA U16 AmeriCup, averaging 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in six games.

Mercer is a left-handed playmaker who demonstrates outstanding passing vision, consistently finding the open man and creating scoring opportunities with his downhill, probing style. He excels in the open court, leading the break and making quick decisions to put pressure on the defense. In the half court, Mercer has become adept at reading the defense in ball-screen actions and is dangerous as a pull-up shooter.

"We watched film together on my visit, and I was impressed with his offense and how they've been top 20 in efficiency over the last few years," Mercer said of Calhoun. "My game fits his style of coaching."

Mercer, who can play anywhere on the perimeter due to his size, handle and feel for the game, also possesses a plus-6-inch wingspan, which is an asset when it comes to effectively switching defensively.

He is averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists through seven games on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.