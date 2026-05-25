NBA prospect Malachi Moreno returning to Kentucky

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Kentucky freshman center Malachi Moreno, a projected pick in next month's NBA draft, is returning to school for another year, he announced on social media Sunday.

Moreno was projected to go with the No. 36 pick in ESPN's latest mock draft. After testing the draft waters, the Kentucky big man decided to withdraw his name ahead of next week's deadline.

An All-SEC Freshman Team selection, Moreno averaged 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while starting 30 games for the Wildcats last season.

His return should provide a boost to Mark Pope's squad, which lost in the second round of the men's NCAA tournament last year.