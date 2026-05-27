Boys' basketball recruiting: The 2027, 2028, 2029 race for No. 1

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The recruiting cycle keeps moving. The class of 2026 is officially in the books, and the spring circuit is in full swing. We'll see some prospects reclassify, but for now we're focused on the newly expanded SC Next 100 class of 2027, the SC Next 60 class of 2028, and we're introducing the SC Next 25 class of 2029.

The names in these rankings may change as we progress into summer and then the high school season. After all, rankings are based on production, long-term college impact and NBA draft upside, with analytics and contextual performance metrics factored into the process whenever possible.

But several prospects have already separated themselves early. The No. 1 players are No. 1 for a reason, but there's always someone coming for the top spot. Here are the top players in every class, as well as their challengers. Keep an eye on these names.

See the new rankings:

2027 SC Next 100 | 2028 SC Next 60 | 2029 SC Next 25

2027

Power forward | 6-foot-10 | Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Current college offers: Tennessee, Michigan, Arizona, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Miami, LSU, Arkansas, USC

Standout skill: Rebounding, rim protection and defensive versatility.

NBA comparison: Marcus Camby, Lamar Odom

Why he's the clear No. 1: Spears has the kind of versatility to dominate on both ends, and has more than backed up his ranking with elite production on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 20 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through two 17U sessions this spring. Since 2019, the only other players to hit those benchmarks across multiple EYBL sessions are Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg. Spears consistently protects the paint, rebounds at a high level and plays with a motor that separates him from most in the class. He also averages two blocks a game. If he continues to improve offensively, it will be difficult to catch him.

The challengers

No: 2 Beckham Black

Point guard | 6-3 | Southeastern Prep Academy (Florida)

Current college offers: Arkansas, Duke, Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, Miami, Virginia, USC and others

Standout skill: Being one step ahead of the defense, making quick, accurate decisions with elite playmaking and basketball IQ.

NBA comparison: Andrew Nembhard

Why he could challenge Spears for No. 1: Black plays with fearless joy and confidence. A true point guard who can score and shoot at a high level, his combination of scoring and playmaking make him difficult to plan against. He has also taken a major leap so far this EYBL season, according to Cerebro's efficiency and impact metrics. To get a shot at No. 1, he needs to continue to be the best player on a winning team as he takes opposing defenses' best shot. Black has the swagger to do it.

Small forward | 6-8 | AZ Compass Prep (Arizona)

Current college offers: Ohio State, Kentucky, Arkansas, UConn, Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Stanford, Texas A&M, Washington

Standout skill: Versatility. On some nights, Henry's 3-point shooting and post play will allow him to play a leading role. On others, it's his passing, rebounding and willingness to defend.

NBA comparison: Jalen Johnson

Why he could challenge Spears for the No. 1 spot: The quintessential modern forward, Henry is a big reason for AZ Compass' success last season, including a third-place finish in the SC Next top 25 high school rankings. Per Cerebro Sports, he was the only player during EYBL's second session this spring to finish in the top 10 in scoring, steals and blocks. He rebounds beyond his frame and has an elite agility in tight spaces paired with a soft shooting touch. Blending the productivity and upside on a nightly basis -- which he's equipped to do -- will keep him a serious contender for No. 1

No. 5 Adan Diggs

Shooting guard | 6-4 | Millennium High (Arizona)

Current college offers: Kentucky, North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA, BYU, Houston, Kansas

Standout skill: Diggs' signature move is a stepback midrange jumper moving to his left.

NBA comparison: Keyonte George

Why he could keep rising up the 2027 class: Diggs recently reclassified into the 2027 class, immediately making the race for the No. 1 spot more interesting. He was one of only nine players in the EYBL Session II to finish in the top 20 in both scoring and steals. He's also a solid rebounder, playmaker and disruptive perimeter defender. His two-way versatility on and off the ball make him a dynamic long-term prospect. The modern guard needs to know when to advance the ball in transition and attack, and Diggs excels in that area. If he can strike the right balance between taking over a game and playing unselfish basketball, all while rounding out his game defensively, he'll shoot up the board.

A.J. Williams is the No. 1 player in the newly expanded SC Next 60 class of 2028 -- but can he hold onto the spot? Layla Lewis

2028

Shooting guard | 6-7 | Eagles Landing Christian Academy (Georgia)

Current college offers: Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Louisville, BYU and others

Standout skill: Elite three-level scoring with size, shot-making and rebounding production.

NBA comparison: Cameron Carr

Why he's the clear No. 1: A gold-medal winner for Team USA at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup who also played a major role in winning the EYBL 15U Peach Jam title last summer, Williams is currently averaging 25 points per game in EYBL 16U play while shooting 44% from the field, 43% from 3-point range and 88% from the free throw line. But he also impacts the game in other ways. His ability to defend the perimeter has become a big part of his on-court presence, and he rebounds at a high level as well.

The challengers

No. 2 Colton Hiller

Shooting guard | 6-7 | Coatesville High (Pennsylvania)

Current college offers: UCLA, Oregon, Auburn, Alabama, BYU, Villanova, Louisville, Texas A&M, Virginia, Indiana

Standout skill: Hiller is a great movement shooter, combining deep range, quick decision-making and advanced feel as a passer.

NBA comparison: Kon Knueppel

Why he could challenge Williams for the No. 1 spot: Hiller ranks among the top prospects nationally in Cerebro's 3-point efficiency metric. His ability to consistently make deep shots opens the floor for teammates and also makes him difficult to defend. Beyond the shooting, his size, passing and feel for the game continue to elevate his profile. He was one of the standout performers at the USA Basketball minicamp in April. The margin between Williams and Hiller is razor thin. Hiller can grab hold of the No. 1 spot if he can continue to amp up other parts of his game while remaining an elite shooter.

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No. 5 Yann Kamagate

Center | 7-1 | Saint Francis (California)

Current college offers: North Carolina, Baylor, UCLA, Kansas, USC, Houston, Texas A&M, Arizona, Creighton, Nebraska, Washington and others

Standout skill: A blend of elite athleticism with true center size and a nonstop motor to run the floor, rebound, finish and provide outstanding rim protection.

NBA comparison: Greg Oden

Why he could keep rising up the 2028 class: Kamagate's combination of size, sheer dominance and imposing physical tools in the paint have him in contention for the No. 1 spot, despite his current ranking. He has tremendous potential and physical tools, and he works hard. For now, most of his production is derived from outstanding intensity and effort, but if he can combine that consistent elite defensive impact with some scoring inside or improved free throw shooting, he could emerge as the most intimidating player in the class with the highest potential upside.

JJ Crawford is the best player in the SC Next 25 class of 2029, by a wide margin. Courtesy of the Crawford family

2029

Guard | 6-5 | Rainier Beach High School (Washington)

Standout skill: Advanced instincts and basketball IQ, as well as three-level scoring ability, terrific early size and length.

NBA comparison: Rip Hamilton, Jamal Crawford

Why he's the clear No. 1: The son of former NBA great Jamal Crawford, JJ controls the tempo of a game with a poise beyond his years, and he uses his playmaking instincts to create for himself and others. His handle, change of pace and overall polish mirror the advanced feel that made his father successful, while his competitiveness and production continue to separate him from his peers.

The challenger

No. 2 Draydne McDaniel

Forward | 6-6 | Prolific Prep (Florida)

Standout skill: McDaniel's versatility as an explosive playmaker with scoring prowess and a low, controlled handle, as well as rebounding skills and an ability to contest shots, deny passes and convert turnovers into points.

NBA comparison: Jalen Williams, Derrick White

How he could challenge Crawford for No. 1: McDaniel has shown advanced qualities at an early age. He's a mature and unselfish competitor who is blossoming into an impactful two-way player. Simply put, he is as complete as any prospect can be at his age. That said, he needs to continue to develop his consistency and leadership qualities to factor into both ends of the floor every night. Things are already heading in that direction as he tries to close the gap on Crawford.