Miami (Ohio) basketball coach Travis Steele signs extension

Open Extended Reactions

OXFORD, Ohio -- Miami (Ohio) basketball coach Travis Steele signed a contract extension that runs through the 2033-34 season.

Steele helped the RedHawks become the fifth Division I program to go undefeated during the regular season. Miami finished 32-2 last season, which included a win over SMU in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

"My family and I are extremely grateful for the contract extension," Steele said in a statement. "Miami has created a lot of happiness for us."

Miami won the Mid-American Conference regular-season title for the first time since 2005, and the RedHawks were the first team from the conference to earn an at-large NCAA bid since 1999. They were ranked as high as 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 before losing in the quarterfinals of the MAC tournament.

Steele is 84-48 in four seasons at Miami. He has an overall mark of 154-98, which includes four years at Xavier.