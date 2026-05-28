Vanderbilt PG Tyler Tanner withdraws from NBA draft

Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to school for his junior season, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.
At 6-foot, 173 pounds, Tanner, 20, was projected just outside the first round, with ESPN's latest mock draft slotting him as the No. 35 pick to the San Antonio Spurs.
An All-SEC selection and an honorable mention All-American, Tanner was the catalyst for Vanderbilt's surprising season, leading the 27-9 Commodores to a 5-seed in the NCAA tournament. He scored 26 points in the opening round against McNeese and followed with a 27-point effort in a dramatic second-round loss to Nebraska.
One of the elite point guards in the country, Tanner is likely to be a preseason All-American after averaging 19.5 points and 5.1 assists per game last season. His return also is likely to vault Vanderbilt into the top 15 to begin the season.