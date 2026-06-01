Men's NCAA basketball 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings

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Between the first and second editions of the Way-Too-Early Top 25 -- the night of the national championship game and April 27 -- there was massive player movement. More than 2,700 players entered the transfer portal, more than 90 of the top 100 transfers committed quickly and another 60 players entered the NBA draft. It was a whirlwind.

But in the month since, things have quieted -- though they're not fully settled just yet. The NBA draft withdrawal deadline has passed, but there are still some looming reclassifications from incoming recruits, more international players deciding whether they want to come to the United States for college ... and maybe even some more coaching movement.

The biggest theme in version 3.0 of the 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25? The return of the blue bloods.

Neither Kansas nor North Carolina were in the last update. Kansas has since landed the nation's No. 1 recruit, North Carolina went out and replaced Henri Veesaar with two highly touted international prospects.

There's one big domino left to fall before we can truly determine the 2026-27 national landscape: Milan Momcilovic. The former Iowa State forward withdrew from the NBA draft at the deadline but remains uncommitted as of this update, with Kentucky, Louisville and Arizona vying for him. Any of them would benefit from his addition. Kentucky would rise comfortably into the top 25, Louisville would be a clear-cut top-10 team and Arizona would challenge Florida and Duke at the top.

It's also worth noting the top five remains completely unchanged. Those teams bought into retention, and got their offseason work done quickly.

Previous ranking: 1

Todd Golden had about as good an offseason as one could have when it comes to retention. Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon opted to return to Gainesville without even going through the NBA draft process. The third member of the Gators' frontcourt, Rueben Chinyelu, did, however, and attended the combine -- but ultimately withdrew to return to Florida. As a result, Golden and the Gators will have the nation's best returning frontcourt for the second season in a row, along with the return of Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar and plenty of depth. Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen receiving a waiver to play another season would further cement Florida as the consensus preseason No. 1 team.

Projected starting lineup

Boogie Fland (11.7 points per game)

Urban Klavzar (9.7 PPG)

Thomas Haugh (17.1 PPG))

Alex Condon (14.9 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (11.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 2

There might not be a deeper or more talented top-to-bottom roster in college basketball than the Blue Devils. Jon Scheyer brings back three starters from last season's No. 1 overall seed team, then went out and landed the best guard in the transfer portal, in Wisconsin's John Blackwell. He also welcomes the nation's No. 2 recruiting class: three top-30 recruits, as well as international five-star Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who reclassified from the 2027 class and has been playing for FC Barcelona.

Projected starting lineup

Caleb Foster (8.5 PPG)

John Blackwell (19.1 PPG at Wisconsin)

Dame Sarr (6.4 PPG)

Cameron Williams (No. 4 in SC Next 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (10.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 3

Morez Johnson Jr. left the door open ever so slightly on a return to Michigan, but ultimately kept his name in the NBA draft as a projected top-20 pick. But Dusty May and the reigning national champions will be fine, despite losing their entire frontcourt. The Wolverines reloaded up front with the additions of transfers Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati), J.P. Estrella (Tennessee) and Jalen Reed (LSU). They could also be more perimeter-focused next season with the return of Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, as well as the arrival of five-star guard Brandon McCoy.

Projected starting lineup

Elliot Cadeau (10.1 PPG)

Brandon McCoy (No. 18 in SC Next 100)

Trey McKenney (9.5 PPG)

J.P. Estrella (10.0 PPG at Tennessee)

Moustapha Thiam (12.8 PPG at Cincinnati)

Previous ranking: 4

Andrej Stojakovic played with the stress levels of Illinois fans a couple of times this offseason: First, he announced his intention to return to Champaign just before the transfer portal deadline, then entered the NBA draft -- and waited until the final hours to withdraw from the draft. But now that he is officially back as a member of the Illini, Brad Underwood's quest for back-to-back Final Fours can begin. Stojakovic joins returnees David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis. Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks and top-25 recruit Quentin Coleman anchor the backcourt.

Projected starting lineup

Quentin Coleman (No. 23 in SC Next 100)

Stefan Vaaks (15.8 PPG at Providence)

Andrej Stojakovic (13.5 PPG)

David Mirkovic (13.6 PPG)

Tomislav Ivisic (10.2 PPG)

Previous ranking: 5

UConn will look a bit different next season, with program legend Alex Karaban off to the NBA after four incredibly successful years in Storrs. Dominant NCAA tournament star Tarris Reed Jr. is also gone, and veteran shooter Solo Ball is redshirting next season because of a lingering wrist injury. The perimeter will be the strength of Dan Hurley's team, however, as the Huskies have one of the elite backcourts in the country in Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins. The impact of transfers Nikolas Khamenia (Duke) and Najai Hines (Seton Hall) will determine how deep into March this UConn team can go.

Projected starting lineup

Silas Demary Jr. (10.6 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (12.0 PPG)

Jayden Ross (4.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (5.7 PPG at Duke)

Najai Hines (5.5 PPG at Seton Hall)

Previous ranking: 11

Over the past six seasons, Tennessee has ranked in the top five nationally in defensive efficiency five times. The highest the Vols ranked in offensive efficiency at KenPom during that stretch? No. 17. It wouldn't be a surprise to see those roles reversed next season. Rick Barnes has amassed an alarming amount of offensive talent from the portal, headlined by Juke Harris (Wake Forest), Terrence Hill Jr. (VCU), Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Tyler Lundblade (Belmont) and Dai Dai Ames (California). If he can instill some level of defensive intensity in this group, the ceiling is incredibly high.

Projected starting lineup

Terrence Hill Jr. (15.0 PPG at VCU)

Tyler Lundblade (15.6 PPG at Belmont)

Juke Harris (21.4 PPG at Wake Forest)

Jalen Haralson (16.2 PPG at Notre Dame)

Miles Rubin (11.3 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Previous ranking: 19

The Johnnies are the biggest risers in this edition after adding high-scoring Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou to fill the glaring hole they had on the wing. There's plenty of offensive talent in the starting five for Rick Pitino, and it could rise another level if Ian Jackson can find some consistency on the perimeter. Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman can pose matchup problems with his inside-outside game, and Ruben Prey showed flashes late in the season. British point guard Quinn Ellis has played at a high level in Italy for a few years, and there are sky-high expectations for him.

Projected starting lineup

Quinn Ellis (8.4 PPG for Olimpia Milano)

Ian Jackson (9.6 PPG)

Tounde Yessoufou (17.8 PPG at Baylor)

Donnie Freeman (16.5 PPG at Syracuse)

Ruben Prey (4.1 PPG)

Previous ranking: 9

Tom Izzo has the No. 6 recruiting class in the country next season, but the Spartans will still be built primarily on retention. Five of their top seven players from last season are returning, led by potential All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who withdrew his name from the NBA draft on deadline day. Kur Teng and Jordan Scott will man the wings, and Coen Carr could be primed for another step forward. Cam Ward is also back after productive flashes as a freshman. Kaleb Glenn, a onetime Florida Atlantic transfer, provides shooting and Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke arrives with much-needed size.

Projected starting lineup

Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.3 PPG)

Kur Teng (7.5 PPG)

Jordan Scott (5.9 PPG)

Coen Carr (12.0 PPG)

Anton Bonke (10.6 PPG at Charlotte)

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Previous ranking: 7

When we do our portal class rankings later this offseason, it's hard to imagine Texas being too far down the list. Sean Miller landed two of the best players in the portal in Isaiah Johnson (Colorado) and David Punch (TCU), while also grabbing top-100 transfers Mikey Lewis (Saint Mary's) and Elyjah Freeman (Auburn). Amari Evans (Tennessee) is another addition and an SEC-tested two-way player. That's on top of five-star recruit Austin Goosby and returning center Matas Vokietaitis, who was one of the best bigs during the second half of last season.

Projected starting lineup

Isaiah Johnson (16.9 PPG at Colorado)

Austin Goosby (No. 20 in SC Next 100)

Elyjah Freeman (9.2 PPG at Auburn)

David Punch (14.1 PPG at TCU)

Matas Vokietaitis (15.7 PPG)

Previous ranking: 10

Though it was the expected decision, Koa Peat opting to remain in the NBA draft made for a difficult deadline day for the Wildcats. Tommy Lloyd will have an outstanding frontcourt duo in returning starters Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas, and top-five recruit Caleb Holt is a terrific two-way player. Transfers Derek Dixon (North Carolina) and JJ Mandaquit (Washington) should be enough at the point guard spot. But they will need to replace Peat. Milan Momcilovic is their top target, but Kentucky is considered the favorite there. Might Lloyd have an international addition up his sleeve?

Projected starting lineup

Derek Dixon (8.5 PPG at North Carolina)

Caleb Holt (No. 3 in SC Next 100)

Cameron Holmes (No. 53 in SC Next 100)

Ivan Kharchenkov (10.2 PPG)

Motiejus Krivas (10.4 PPG)

Previous ranking: 6

Arkansas had mixed results at the NBA draft withdrawal deadline, getting back Billy Richmond III but losing potential first-round guard Meleek Thomas. The latter decision hurts John Calipari's backcourt depth, but he still has elite incoming freshman Jordan Smith and high-scoring Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson to lead the way on the perimeter. Richmond also could be poised for a massive step forward. Like most Calipari teams, the success of this group will be determined by the incoming No. 1 recruiting class. Smith is the headliner, but he's joined by five-stars JaShawn Andrews and Abdou Toure, as well as international five-star Miikka Muurinen. It wouldn't be a surprise to see three starting.

Projected starting lineup

Jordan Smith (No. 2 in SC Next 100)

Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.4 PPG at Georgia)

Billy Richmond III (11.1 PPG)

Miikka Muurinen (five-star)

Cooper Bowser (13.8 PPG at Furman)

Previous ranking: 14

Eric Musselman will enter Year 3 in Los Angeles with by far his most talented roster since taking over the Trojans. From a purely on-paper perspective, this team is loaded. Rodney Rice was averaging 20 points before getting hurt, Jacob Cofie was just invited to the NBA draft combine, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis was an All-Big East selection. Those three will be surrounded by five former McDonald's All-Americans: returnee Alijah Arenas, UConn transfer Eric Reibe and incoming freshmen Christian Collins, Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.

Projected starting lineup

Rodney Rice (20.3 PPG)

KJ Lewis (14.9 PPG at Georgetown)

Christian Collins (No. 5 in SC Next 100)

Jacob Cofie (9.9 PPG)

Eric Reibe (5.9 PPG at UConn)

Previous ranking: 15

Louisville has made some massive splashes this offseason. The Cardinals landed two of the best transfers in the portal just days after the season ended in Flory Bidunga (Kansas) and Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), then added Karter Knox (Arkansas), Alvaro Folgueiras (Iowa) and De'Shayne Montgomery (Dayton). They also signed five-star center Obinna Ekezie, who reclassified from the 2027 class. How Pat Kelsey pieces it all together -- Adrian Wooley is returning and the Cardinals are still pursuing Milan Momcilovic -- will be interesting to watch. But there's plenty of talent on the roster.

Projected starting lineup

Jackson Shelstad (15.6 PPG at Oregon)

Adrian Wooley (8.7 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.1 PPG at Arkansas)

Alvaro Folgueiras (8.4 PPG at Iowa)

Flory Bidunga (13.3 PPG at Kansas)

Previous ranking: 17

Virginia brings back four of its top six scorers from a team that won 30 games and earned a 3-seed in the NCAA tournament: Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh. Ryan Odom added to that core quartet by going into the transfer portal and landing Jurian Dixon (UC Irvine), Christian Harmon (Arkansas State) and Kalu Anya (Saint Louis). Dixon and Harmon both provide shooting, with the former making 38.5% of his attempts and the latter shooting nearly eight 3s per game. Anya will provide depth in the frontcourt.

Projected starting lineup

Chance Mallory (9.3 PPG)

Jurian Dixon (15.7 PPG at UC Irvine)

Sam Lewis (10.6 PPG)

Thijs De Ridder (15.6 PPG)

Johann Grunloh (7.1 PPG)

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Previous ranking: 8

Two key questions faced Alabama after the transfer portal entry deadline: Amari Allen's stay-or-go decision, and Aden Holloway's status for next season. The Crimson Tide received good news on the former, with Allen withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to Tuscaloosa. Now, they wait for an update on Holloway. For now, we'll project him to be on the team. Nate Oats has plenty of perimeter talent on the roster as well, headlined by five-star guard Jaxon Richardson. Up front, Boise State transfer Drew Fielder brings size and shooting at the 4, but Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison or Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming have to be a factor down low.

Projected starting lineup

Aden Holloway (16.8 PPG)

Jaxon Richardson (No. 19 in SC Next 100)

Amari Allen (11.4 PPG)

Drew Fielder (14.7 PPG at Boise State)

Brandon Garrison (4.7 PPG at Kentucky)

Previous ranking: 12

Houston's 2026-27 roster faces a few more questions than we're used to seeing from a Kelvin Sampson team. That said, there's still a high-ceiling collection of experience, newcomers and quality depth. Returning wings Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty need to take steps forward after playing ancillary roles a season ago, and it would help if defensive ace Joseph Tugler can carry over his late-season offensive production. Sampson also has impact transfers Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU), Delrecco Gillespie (Kent State) and Corey Hadnot II (Purdue Fort Wayne), along with a top-25 recruiting class.

Projected starting lineup

Dedan Thomas Jr. (15.3 PPG at LSU)

Mercy Miller (5.2 PPG)

Chase McCarty (4.0 PPG)

Joseph Tugler (8.5 PPG)

Delrecco Gillespie (17.7 PPG at Kent State)

Previous ranking: 24

Gonzaga will have one of the elite frontcourt duos in all of college basketball next season, with Braden Huff back from injury and the addition of Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop. Huff is one of the most efficient low-post scorers in the country, and Diop has an incredibly high ceiling and will make a massive impact as a rim protector. Mario Saint-Supery will run the point and Davis Fogle looks ready for a big step forward. With international recruit Jack Kayil opting to stay in the NBA draft, there will be a lot of responsibility for Houston transfer and former five-star prospect Isiah Harwell.

Projected starting lineup

Mario Saint-Supery (8.6 PPG)

Isiah Harwell (3.6 PPG at Houston)

Davis Fogle (8.6 PPG)

Braden Huff (17.8 PPG)

Massamba Diop (13.6 PPG at Arizona State)

Previous ranking: 13

Vanderbilt's hopes for next season hinged almost entirely on Tyler Tanner's decision to stay in the draft or return to college -- and it went the Commodores' way Wednesday night. Tanner is headed back to Nashville, and he's a lock to be a preseason All-American after a terrific sophomore season under Mark Byington. Tanner's decision, unfortunately, was followed by the news that AK Okereke, who started 35 games last season, is not expected to return. But Byington had a great spring in the transfer portal, headlined by Ace Glass (Washington State), Sebastian Williams-Adams (Auburn) and Bangot Dak (Colorado).

Projected starting lineup

Tyler Tanner (19.5 PPG)

Ace Glass (16.4 PPG at Washington State)

T.O. Barrett (8.6 PPG at Missouri)

Sebastian Williams-Adams (7.0 PPG at Auburn)

Bangot Dak (11.5 PPG at Colorado)

Previous ranking: 21

Jai Lucas was the architect of one of the nation's best defenses during his final season as an assistant at Duke, then had Miami as a top-35 unit on that end of the court last season. He should do even better next season, after landing Acaden Lewis (Villanova) and Somtochukwu Cyril (Georgia) from the transfer portal. Those two will join returning starters Shelton Henderson -- a potential NBA draft pick -- and Dante Allen, as well as top-15 recruit Caleb Gaskins. Further portal additions DeSean Goode (Robert Morris), Nick Dorn (Indiana) and Brent Bland (Saint Peter's) will help with depth.

Projected starting lineup

Acaden Lewis (12.2 PPG at Villanova)

Dante Allen (6.6 PPG)

Shelton Henderson (13.8 PPG)

Caleb Gaskins (No. 11 in SC Next 100)

Somtochukwu Cyril (9.3 PPG at Georgia)

Previous ranking: 20

This ranking could look far too low if Dennis Gates can figure out how to make it all work next season, because there aren't too many teams in the country with more pure on-paper talent. Jason Crowe should immediately be one of the most productive guards in the country, regardless of class, while returnee Trent Pierce, five-star freshman Toni Bryant and transfers Bryson Tiller (Kansas) and Jaylen Carey (Tennessee) make for a terrific frontcourt quartet. Then there's two more high-major transfers on the wing in Jamier Jones (Providence) and Kennard Davis Jr. (BYU).

Projected starting lineup

Jason Crowe (No. 7 in SC Next 100)

Jamier Jones (11.9 PPG at Providence)

Trent Pierce (10.4 PPG)

Toni Bryant (No. 14 in SC Next 100)

Bryson Tiller (7.9 PPG at Kansas)

Previous ranking: 16

One of the biggest surprises in college basketball last season, the Cornhuskers won their first 20 games and finished with 28 wins and a Sweet 16 appearance. What does Fred Hoiberg have for an encore? First-team All-Big Ten pick Pryce Sandfort, one of the elite shooters in the country, and Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager are both back. Nebraska also quietly had a terrific spring. Point guard Trevan Leonhardt (Utah Valley) was underrated in the portal, and Sam Orme (Belmont) and Boden Kapke (Boston College) will also push for starting roles.

Projected starting lineup

Trevan Leonhardt (11.9 PPG at Utah Valley)

Braden Frager (11.7 PPG)

Pryce Sandfort (17.9 PPG)

Sam Orme (12.7 PPG at Belmont)

Boden Kapke (10.6 PPG at Boston College)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Kansas vaults into the rankings after adding No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes, who has been atop the 2026 class since AJ Dybantsa reclassified in 2023. Stokes, a powerful wing who is really difficult to defend going to the rim, will be the focal point of Bill Self's offense next season. The Jayhawks also bring in five-star guard Taylen Kinney and Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. The post will be anchored by transfers Keanu Dawes (Utah) and Christian Reeves (Charleston). Radford transfer Dennis Parker Jr. and returnee Kohl Rosario also add some pop on the perimeter.

Projected starting lineup

Leroy Blyden Jr. (16.5 PPG at Toledo)

Taylen Kinney (No. 21 in SC Next 100)

Tyran Stokes (No. 1 in SC Next 100)

Keanu Dawes (12.5 PPG at Utah)

Christian Reeves (11.1 PPG at Charleston)

Previous ranking: 18

TJ Otzelberger and Iowa State did their portal work early this spring, landing five players the first weekend after the season ended. Jaquan Johnson (Bradley) is the prototypical intense two-way point guard Otzelberger's defense will need, and Leon Bond III (Northern Iowa), Tre Singleton (Northwestern) and Ryan Prather Jr. (Robert Morris) will all push for early minutes. Three of the Cyclones' top six scorers are also back: Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Batemon. Toure is squarely on NBA radars and is an obvious breakout candidate.

Projected starting lineup

Jaquan Johnson (16.9 PPG at Bradley)

Killyan Toure (8.6 PPG)

Jamarion Batemon (6.6 PPG)

Tre Singleton (7.6 PPG at Northwestern)

Blake Buchanan (8.5 PPG)

Previous ranking: 22

There's going to be a new era of Boilermakers basketball in West Lafayette next season, with veteran core Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all out of eligibility. But even with the departures, there's plenty of continuity. Returnees C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer and Jack Benter were all key rotation players last season, and Antione West Jr. redshirted. Princeton transfer Caden Pierce and a top-15 recruiting class will reinforce the roster.

Projected starting lineup

Omer Mayer (5.5 PPG)

Antione West Jr. (redshirt)

C.J. Cox (8.5 PPG)

Caden Pierce (11.2 PPG at Princeton)

Daniel Jacobsen (5.8 PPG)

Previous ranking: Unranked

After a drawn-out coaching search left Carolina slightly behind the curve when it came to the transfer portal, first-year coach Michael Malone has actually done a pretty impressive job building out the top of his roster. Jarin Stevenson is back as a starter, Matt Able (NC State) probably will be a first-round pick after next season, Neoklis Avdalas (Virginia Tech) also probably will play at the next level and Terrence Brown (Utah) is an ultra-productive guard at multiple schools. Henri Veesaar's departure hurt, but the international tandem of Alex Samodurov and Sayon Keita offers a very high ceiling center.

Projected starting lineup

Terrence Brown (19.-9 PPG at Utah)

Matt Able (8.8 PPG at NC State)

Neoklis Avdalas (12.1 PPG at Virginia Tech)

Jarin Stevenson (8.1 PPG)

Alex Samodurov (international)

Next five

Saint Louis Billikens

Indiana Hoosiers

UCLA Bruins

BYU Cougars

Texas A&M Aggies