Alabama's Holloway enters program to dismiss felony charges

Felony drug charges against Aden Holloway could be dismissed if he completes a "second chance" program that could open the path for the Alabama Crimson Tide star to return to college basketball, his lawyer told ESPN on Tuesday.

Holloway was facing up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine after police seized 2.1 pounds of marijuana in his apartment in March. He was banned from all school-related activities as a result and did not play in the NCAA tournament.

But the program he entered Tuesday could leave him with an unblemished record and open the door for his return, weeks after head coach Nate Oats said the team was holding a scholarship for Holloway pending the outcome of his case.

"It means, as a first-time offender, once he completes it, the case is dismissed," Jason Neff, Holloway's attorney, said.

The program includes a $1,300 fine, community service and drug and alcohol screenings. If he violates the terms of the program, he'll have to enter a guilty plea to the charges. The program is reserved for first-time offenders without a criminal record. Holloway, through his attorney, said he had no intent to distribute the marijuana found at his apartment after police said they found evidence of "drug transactions" on his phone.

As part of his request to enter the program and get another shot on the basketball court, Holloway wrote a letter of apology to the court and took "full responsibility."

"I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to [formally] apologize for my actions and take full responsibility for the mistake that I've made. I realize that marijuana is illegal in the state of Alabama and it was entirely wrong of me to have it in my possession," he wrote in a letter obtained by ESPN. "I also realize the severity of this offense and that [I'm] extremely grateful to grow through it. This was definitely an eye opening experience for me and I've learned the very valuable lesson that bad choices come with bad consequences.

"I stand before you fully committed to moving forward in a positive light and sharing the important lesson to those who come behind [me]. I am a good student, competitive athlete, and a good citizen who has never been in any kind of trouble before. I truly appreciate this chance to keep my record clean, and continue down the path that God intended for me. This second chance is an absolute blessing and in no way will I take it for granted. Thank you so much for your understanding and consideration. Couldn't thank you enough."

Last season, Holloway averaged 16.8 points, No. 2 on the team, and connected on 44% of his 3-pointers. The second chance program he entered could take up to six months, which would put him on track for the 2026-27 season. He would enter the season as one of the nation's top returning talents.

Though Oats seems open to Holloway's return, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne told AL.com last week that any conversation about that is "very premature."