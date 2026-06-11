Thompson, No. 27 recruit for class of 2027, picks Arkansas

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Top-30 junior Davion Thompson has committed to Arkansas, giving John Calipari and the Razorbacks their first commitment in the 2027 class.

Thompson chose Arkansas over a final group that also included Baylor, Michigan and Vanderbilt.

"I felt like it was the best decision and I am ready for the next step in my career," Thompson told ESPN. "Coach Cal and the coaching staff have been recruiting me hard."

The 6-foot-1 guard developed a strong relationship with Calipari while the Razorbacks recruited him.

"Coach Cal has done it at the highest level and for a long time. He has helped a lot of guards reach their goals," Thompson said. "Coach Cal is real. He's a great coach, he is honest, and he cares about his players on and off the court."

Thompson, ranked No. 27 in the ESPN 100 for the 2027 class, has been considered a candidate to reclassify into the 2026 class and enroll in college for the upcoming season. But he said he doesn't plan to make a decision on that until after the July live period. He plays with the MeanStreets program on the Nike EYBL circuit and is averaging 21.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists through seven games, shooting nearly 52% from 3-point range on 7.7 attempts per game.

He also represented USA Basketball at this month's FIBA U18 AmeriCup, where the United States lost to Canada in the championship game. He played the fifth-most minutes on the team, averaging 9.8 points and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.5% from 3.

Thompson brings a rare balance of scoring and facilitating, showcasing a true multilevel scoring arsenal paired with advanced playmaking talents. He is equally effective on or off the ball, able to create for himself or elevate teammates within the flow of the offense. When attacking the basket, his speed, use of angles and ability to consistently generate paint touches make him a constant threat -- but he also will use his pull-up jumper.

Calipari and Arkansas are coming off landing the No. 1 recruiting class during the 2026 cycle, complete with four five-star recruits in Jordan Smith, Miikka Muurinen, JaShawn Andrews and Abdou Toure. If Thompson does opt to reclassify into 2026, he will provide great point guard depth behind Smith -- and perhaps play alongside him at times in the backcourt.