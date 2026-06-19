Green Bay's Gottlieb gets extension after improved 2nd season

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb has agreed to a contract extension that takes his deal through the 2030-31 season.

Athletic director Josh Moon announced the extension Friday. The school did not release financial details.

Moon, who hired Gottlieb in 2024, received his own contract extension Wednesday and now has a deal that also runs through 2031.

Gottlieb's hire gained national attention because of his radio broadcasting background and lack of college coaching experience.

Green Bay went 4-28 under Gottlieb in 2024-25 but improved to 18-15 last season. The Phoenix's season ended with a loss to Northern Kentucky in the second round of the Horizon League tournament.