Kendrick Perkins agrees to role as Jackson State GM

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ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has agreed to become the men's basketball general manager at Jackson State.

Along with his work with the basketball team, Perkins told ESPN on Friday that he will have a connection to the school's broadcast and journalism program.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity to impact young lives and pour back into my community," Perkins told ESPN.

Perkins worked closely with new Jackson State coach Trey Johnson and athletic director Ashley Robinson to finalize the role.

The Tigers went 12-21 last season. They last made the NCAA tournament in 2007, when Johnson was a player on the team.

Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA and won the 2007-08 title with the Boston Celtics. He has served as an ESPN analyst since 2019 and will continue in the position.

He joins a list of current or former NBA players who have taken roles at college programs in recent years, including Shaquille O'Neal at Sacramento State, Stephen Curry at Davidson, John Wall at Howard and Damian Lillard at Weber State.