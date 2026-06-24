Celtics' Derrick White named Colorado president of basketball strategy

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DENVER -- The name of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White surfaced on draft night. Not as part of a trade or anything, just for taking on a new title with a familiar school.

White was announced Tuesday as the president of basketball strategy for his alma mater, Colorado. When he's not shooting jumpers for the Celtics, he will assist head coach Tad Boyle in mentoring and inspiring future Buffaloes players.

In addition, White, who turns 32 on July 2, and his family are donating $2 million to the men's basketball program. It's simply the latest title to add to his list that already includes NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist.

"Everything happens for a reason," White said in a video posted on the team's social media account. "I was where I was supposed to be."

White averaged 18.1 points and 4.4 assists in 2016-17 -- his one and only season with the Buffaloes. He earned honors such as Pac-12 all-conference first team, all-defensive team and all-tournament squad. He was also the team's MVP.

He was taken by the San Antonio Spurs with the 29th overall pick in 2017 and traded to the Celtics as part of a deal in February 2022. He helped Boston to the NBA title in 2024. Later that summer, White was part of the Team USA squad that earned gold at the Paris Games.

Before joining Colorado, White attended the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. He's from Parker, Colorado.