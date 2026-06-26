Cadeau plans to remain at Michigan after May's exit

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Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau plans to remain with the Wolverines following Dusty May's departure, his agent, Drew Gross, of WME Basketball told ESPN on Thursday.

Cadeau started all 40 games in Michigan's national championship run last season, earning Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four after tallying 13 points and 10 assists in the semifinal win over Arizona and 19 points in the title game win over UConn.

A 6-foot-1 point guard, Cadeau averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists in his first season in Ann Arbor. He began his career with two seasons at North Carolina before transferring to the Wolverines last spring.

Cadeau is the second key Michigan player to definitively announce his return, following guard Trey McKenney's announcement earlier this week. McKenney was one of the best bench players in the country as a freshman, averaging 9.9 points and setting up a likely breakout season in 2026-27.

May sent shockwaves through the basketball world Monday morning, when news broke that he was leaving the reigning national champions to coach the Dallas Mavericks.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced Tuesday that assistant coach Mike Boynton "has been appointed head coach in an interim capacity."

Because Michigan named only an interim coach, the 15-day transfer portal window for Wolverines' players will not open until the 31 days after May's departure.