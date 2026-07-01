St. John's loses Donnie Freeman to torn Achilles

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Donnie Freeman, a key offseason pickup for St. John's, will miss the 2026-27 season after tearing his Achilles.

Red Storm coach Rick Pitino made the announcement on social media Wednesday, saying Freeman suffered the non-contact injury in a workout and had surgery.

"Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever!" Pitino wrote.

Freeman, a versatile 6-foot-9 forward, played the last two seasons at Syracuse. A top-10 recruit in the 2024 high school class, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds as a sophomore and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors.

The Washington, D.C., native posted 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds as a freshman, but his season was cut short because of a fracture in his right foot.

Freeman entered the portal after Syracuse's season ended, and chose St. John's over Kentucky.

He was expected to be a starter for a St. John's team ranked eighth in ESPN's "2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings."